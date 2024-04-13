Genshin Impact 4.6 Maintenance schedule and update schedule

Genshin Impact's version 4.6 is set to release on April 24, 2024. After a short maintenance period lasting a few hours, the servers will open for players worldwide, allowing them to explore the upcoming additions. The 4.6 update will finally introduce the Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, amongst other things like new artifacts, weekly boss, map expansion, and more.

Considering the hype surrounding the forthcoming update, many players may be curious about when it will go live after the scheduled maintenance. Therefore, this article will provide the timings for the maintenance and release of Genshin Impact's 4.6 update. It will also include a universal countdown for the reader's convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.6 maintenance and server downtime

Genshin Impact's version 4.6 titled "Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades" will see the travelers return to the Fontaine region to explore new areas and learn more about the members of the Fatui and the House of the Hearth.

It will be released on April 24, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8) across all the servers. To prepare for the release, HoYoverse will begin the maintenance period on the same day at 6 am (UTC +8).

Here is a universal countdown displaying the time remaining till the server goes live after maintenance:

Players should note that the timings for the maintenance downtime will vary depending on their respective time zones.

Here is a list of timings for all major regions:

PST, UTC -7: April 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm

April 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm MST, UTC -6: April 23 from 4 pm to 9 pm

April 23 from 4 pm to 9 pm CST, UTC -5: April 23 from 5 pm to 10 pm

April 23 from 5 pm to 10 pm EST, UTC -4: April 23 from 6 pm to 11 pm

April 23 from 6 pm to 11 pm BST, UTC +1 : April 24 from 11 pm to 4 am

: April 24 from 11 pm to 4 am CEST, UTC +2: April 24 from 12 am to 5 am

April 24 from 12 am to 5 am MSK, UTC +3: April 24 from 1 am to 6 am

April 24 from 1 am to 6 am IST, UTC +5:30: April 24 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

April 24 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am CST, UTC +8: April 24 from 6 am to 11 am

April 24 from 6 am to 11 am JST, UTC +9: April 24 from 7 am to 12 pm

April 24 from 7 am to 12 pm AEST, UTC +10: April 24 from 8 am to 1 pm

April 24 from 8 am to 1 pm NZST, UTC +12: April 24 from 10 am to 3 pm

Version 4.6 first half banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the server reopens, fans can participate and experience the 4.6 update and its contents, including the new event wish banners, events, and more. The first half of the patch will feature Arlecchino (Pyro) and Lyney (Pyro) as 5-star characters, alongside their signature weapons, Crimson Moon's Semblance (Polearm) and The First Great Magic (Bow), respectively.

Moreover, players will be rewarded with 600 Primogems and some in-game items for their patience during the maintenance.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.