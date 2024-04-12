Genshin Impact 4.6 banner order, weapons and reruns

On April 12, 2024, Genshin Impact officials premiered their 4.6 Special Program called Two Worlds Aflame, the Crimson Night Fades. The livestream went live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels, revealing new content, like the new banner schedule, reruns, and weapons.

This article will highlight everything you need to know about the 4.6 banner order, upcoming reruns, and new weapons. This will be beneficial, especially for those who missed the livestream premiere.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream reveals new banners, weapons, and more

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream recently premiered on HoYoverse's official media channels on April 12, 2024. Here is a quick overview of the 4.6 banner order:

Phase I

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro Poleram)

Lyney (5-star Pyro Bow)

Phase II

Wanderer (5-star Anemo Catalyst)

Baizhu (5-star Dendro Catalyst)

According to the official announcements, Arlecchino's debut banner will arrive in the first half of the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. She will be accompanied by one of her beloved children, Lyney, from the House of Hearth. Meanwhile, the second half will feature Baizhu and Wanderer, who are both popular Catalyst users.

HoYoverse has yet to announce details about the new version update and banner schedule. However, speculations predict the new update and Phase I banners to drop on April 24, 2024.

Genshin Impact 4.6 rerun banners officially announced

Upcoming 5-star reruns in 4.6 banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlecchino is the only new 5-star character debuting in the version 4.6 update. As previously mentioned, the upcoming banner order will feature three 5-star character reruns. Here is a quick overview:

Phase I: Lyney

Lyney Phase II: Wanderer and Baizhu

Lyney, a 5-star Pyro Bow character, will have his first rerun after his initial debut in the version 4.0 update. With the arrival of Fontaine, he became quite famous in the community for his character design and personality. Wanderer and Baizhu will have their second rerun in the 4.6 update. They are great 5-star Catalyst users who excel at their roles as hypercarry and healers.

Genshin Impact 4.6 livestream reveals upcoming weapon banners

New weapon in 4.6 update (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4.6 livestream announced a new 5-star polearm weapon called Crimson Moon's Semblance. Here is a quick overview of all 5-star weapons that will appear in the 4.6 update:

Phase I

Crimson Moon's Semblance

The First Great Magic

Phase II

Tulaytullah's Remembrance

Jadefall's Splendor

Judging by the appearance and banner order, it is safe to say this will be Arlecchino's signature weapon. Since 5-star characters always have their signature weapons featured in the weapon banners, players can safely assume the above list to be accurate.

