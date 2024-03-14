Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Release, gameplay, abilities, Scythe signature weapon, and more

Several Genshin Impact 4.6 beta leaks have surfaced online, sharing details about one of the most anticipated characters, Arlecchino. These include everything fans have been waiting for, such as her gameplay style, skills, abilities, and more. Additionally, there are leaks about Arlecchino's rumored signature weapon, which can transform into a Scythe while performing her Normal and Charged Attacks.

The Knave will debut as a 5-star Pyro unit in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Here's everything Travelers need to know about Arlecchino's expected release date, abilities, signature weapon, and more.

NOTE: This article is based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino's expected release, gameplay, and signature weapon leaks

Arclecchino expected release date

Arlecchino is confirmed to be released in the game with the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. However, the officials haven't revealed if she will be in the first or second half of the patch. Travelers can expect Arlecchino's banner to be available on one of the following dates:

Phase I - April 24, 2024

Phase II - May 14, 2024

The official date for her debut can be expected from the version 4.6 livestream.

Arlecchino gameplay leaks

According to the Genshin Impact beta leaks, when Arlecchino has a Bond of Life equal to or more than 30% of her Max HP, she receives a 30% Pyro DMG bonus. Additionally, her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted into Pyro DMG and cannot be overridden.

When Arlecchino enters the In Praise of Shadows state, her Normal Attacks will be converted to Marque of the Red Death, dealing extra DMG based on her ATK and current Bond of Life percentage.

Arlecchino's Elemental Skill is called All is Ash. Upon casting it, she disappears and summons a few red spikes called Balemoon Bloodfire that deal Pyro DMG to nearby opponents before appearing again and performing a dash-cleave on one enemy. Enemies hit by Balemoon Bloodfire will get a Blood-Debt Directive debuff applied to them, which has the following effects:

Lasts 30s. It will deal one instance of Pyro DMG to enemies every three seconds. Max three instances.

When Arlecchino uses Charged Attack, she will absorb and clear Directives from the enemies. Each Directive absorbed will grant her Bond of Life worth 20% of her Max HP.

Up to 80% of her Max HP worth of Bond of Life can be obtained in this way within 20 seconds after using Elemental Skill.

Furthermore, after Arlecchino performs the dash-cleave, her Bond of Life will be cleared, and Nourishing Cinders will be triggered, which will recover her HP equivalent to 100% of the Bond of Life that was cleared.

As per the Genshin Impact 4.6 beta leaks, Arlecchino's Elemental Burst is called Balemoon Rising. Upon casting it, The Knave summons the great wings of Balemoon Bloodfire to obtain a Bond of Life worth 15% of her Max HP and deal AoE Pyro DMG.

Here are all three of Arlecchino's talents:

A1: Arlecchino can receive healing only from her Elemental Skill.

Arlecchino can receive healing only from her Elemental Skill. A4: Defeating an enemy with the Blood-Debt Directive will grant Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 70% of her Max HP. Additionally, if she absorbs 1/2/3 Directives, she will gain an extra Bond of Life worth 20/25/70% of her Max HP.

Defeating an enemy with the Blood-Debt Directive will grant Arlecchino a Bond of Life worth 70% of her Max HP. Additionally, if she absorbs 1/2/3 Directives, she will gain an extra Bond of Life worth 20/25/70% of her Max HP. Utility: Arlecchino will gain 1% Elemental and Physical RES for every 100 ATK she has above 1000. Max RES gained is 20%.

Arlecchino signature weapon

Arlecchino's signature weapon is supposedly called Crimson Moon's Semblance. Here are its stats and effects at level 90 R1, as per Genshin Impact 4.6 beta leaks:

Base ATK: 674

674 Second stat: 22.1 CRIT Rate

22.1 CRIT Rate Passive: The unit gains a Bond of Life worth 25% of their Max HP when they hit an enemy with a Charged Attack. In addition, when the unit has a Bond of Life, it gains a 12% DMG bonus; if the Bond of Life is equal to or more than 30% of their Max HP, it gains another 30% DMG bonus.

The weapon's stats and effects look amazing for Arlecchino. It is also worth highlighting that The Knave has a special effect that transforms her 5-star Polearm into a Scythe when she is performing her Normal and Charged Attacks. However, this effect does not work on other weapons in the game.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.