Genshin Impact 4.6 update: Expected release and leaked banners

Genshin Impact has finally revealed that Arlecchino will be released in the upcoming 4.6 update. She has a Pyro vision and will likely be a 5-star unit that wields a Polearm. That said, the developer hasn't confirmed her release date, so whether she'll be available in the first or second phase is unknown. Additionally, reliable leakers have shared three other units that might get rerun banners in this update.

Here's everything Travelers need to know about the expected release date of the version 4.6 update and potential Event Wishes.

Note: Part of the following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 expected release date

Based on the ongoing Genshin Impact update schedule, version 4.6 can be expected to arrive on April 24, 2024, at 11 am (UTC +8). Here's a list of local dates and timings for the same in different time zones:

America (April 23, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time: 7 pm

Mountain Standard Time: 8 pm

Central Standard Time: 9 pm

Eastern Standard Time: 10 pm

Europe (April 24, 2024)

Western European Time: 3 am

Central European Time: 4 am

Eastern European Time: 5 am

Asia (April 24, 2024)

India Standard Time: 7:30 am

China Standard Time: 10 am

Philippines Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 11 am

Korea Standard Time: 12 pm

Travelers will also receive 600 Primogems as compensation once the servers are up. Additionally, the first phase banners will be available as soon as the new Genshin Impact 4.6 update goes live.

Genshin Impact 4.6 expected banners

As per leaks via @Xbalanque69 on X, here is a list of all the characters expected to be in version 4.6 banners:

Arlecchino (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Lyney (5-star Pyro)

(5-star Pyro) Furina (5-star Hydro)

Alhaitham is expected to get his second rerun, while Lyney and Furina might get their first rerun in this update. Unfortunately, the exact banner order is still unknown.

Travelers looking forward to pulling on Arlecchino's banner can expect it to be available on one of the following dates:

Phase I - April 24, 2024.

Phase II - May 14, 2024.

If Arlecchino is released in the first phase of version 4.6, her banner will be available as soon as the update is live. She will likely be a 5-star unit, and some leaks suggest she is a Polearm user who might even outperform Hu Tao. Travelers can look forward to more leaks about Arlecchino's gameplay and abilities once the version 4.6 beta is released.

