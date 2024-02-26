Genshin Impact 4.6 leaks: New region location, artifacts, weekly boss, and more

New leaks have surfaced online, hinting at the release of a new region in Genshin Impact 4.6. It is speculated that the rumored area is located in the giant hole in the current in-game map formed between Sumeru, Fontaine, and Liyue, which means it could be another map expansion for the Nation of Wisdom. Furthermore, it appears that version 4.6 might add a new weekly boss and two artifact sets.

This article will cover everything currently known about the new rumored region, artifacts, and weekly boss, among other details, in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.6 new map leaks, weekly boss, and more

According to leaks via Uncle K, HoYoverse will likely add a new region in Genshin Impact 4.6. The new area is said to be located in the giant hole on the current in-game map between Fontaine, Liyue, and Sumeru.

However, the leaker also claims that the rumored region will not completely fill the hole on the map because some locations are supposedly the remains of the battle of Khaenri'ah. This means that even after the new area is released, there will still be some inaccessible spots on the map, and it is also unclear when these locations will be available.

At any rate, based on the information currently available, the new region in version 4.6 is expected to be Bayda Harbor in Sumeru and another location related to Khaenri'ah. However, there isn't much info about the places themselves. It is worth adding that several recent leaks hinted at another Story Quest chapter for Cyno, so a new Sumeru region in version 4.6 seems apt.

There's also info suggesting that version 4.6 might add a new weekly domain. Based on the previous leaks, it is speculated that the boss will likely be Arlecchino. Speaking of which, The Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers is also expected to be released as a playable character in this update.

Furthermore, leaks shared by @HxG state that Genshin Impact 4.6 would release two new artifact sets: one is likely a dedicated set for Arlecchino, and the other set is rumored to be a Dendro set speculated to be for Emilie, expected to be released in version 4.8.

Unfortunately, the set bonuses of both artifacts are still unknown, and Travelers must wait for the official announcements for more information.

