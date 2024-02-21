Genshin Impact 4.6 drip marketing speculation

HoYoverse always drip markets a new unit before releasing them in Genshin Impact. As of this writing, only one character is expected to be released in version 4.6, namely Arlecchino. She is one of the most popular units rumored to become playable, and many are looking forward to pulling her. She is the only unit likely to be drip-marketed.

This article will talk more about Genshin Impact 4.6 and its expected drip marketing date based on past events. Naturally, the details below are subject to change since they're not official information.

Genshin Impact 4.6 drip marketing expected date

As mentioned earlier, Arlecchino is currently the only character who is expected to be released in version 4.6. Luckily, the cutscenes from the Fontaine Archon Quest have already confirmed that The Knave of the Eleven Fatui Harbinger has a Pyro Vision, increasing the possibility of her becoming playable.

Assuming the leaks about Arlecchino's release from Mero are accurate and there is no change in the update schedule, Travelers can expect the developers to drip market this unit two days before version 4.5 goes live. This claim is based on past events.

A new character is usually announced a couple of days before the patch that precedes their own release, for example:

Xianyun and Gaming were announced two days before version 4.3 and were released in version 4.4.

Navia and Chevreuse were announced two days before version 4.2 and were released in version 4.3.

Therefore, it is safe to say that the officials will drip-market Arlecchino on March 11, 2024, two days before Genshin Impact 4.5's expected release. Since The Knave is speculated to be the only new character in version 4.6, the remaining banners are likely to be for character reruns.

More on Genshin Impact 4.6

According to leaks by @white__fx1, version 4.6 is also expected to release an Interlude Chapter in the Archon Quest. The leaker also claims that the Traveler may have to fight Arlecchino during this quest, which will also unlock a new weekly domain with The Knave as the boss. It is also speculated that version 4.6 might release the final part of the Fontaine map.

Furthermore, Cyno is expected to get another Story Quest in this update. That means there is a chance he might receive a rerun banner in this update.

