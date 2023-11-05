Genshin Impact 4.6 - 4.7 leaks: Arlecchino weekly boss, Furina and Cyno Story Quests, and more

Several new leaks have surfaced covering details related to Genshin Impact's version 4.6 and 4.7 updates. According to a leaker known as Uncle Fontaine, Cyno is expected to get his second Story Quest chapter in v4.6. The leaker also claims that Furina will get her own Story Quest sequel in the v4.7 update, which was previously expected to be released in v4.6 because of her possible rerun banner.

Additionally, it appears HoYoverse will add a new Archon Quest Interlude chapter in version 4.6. The leaks suggest that Arlecchino will likely be added as a weekly boss, similar to other Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. However, these are only leaks, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Thus, travelers should take all information with a grain of salt.

Leaks hint at a new Arlecchino weekly boss in Genshin Impact 4.6

New leaks from Uncle Fontaine, shared by Hutao Lover on X (formerly Twitter), suggest that HoYoverse will likely release an Archon Quest Interlude chapter in Genshin Impact version 4.6. Additionally, it appears that Arlecchino "The Knave" will appear in the main story once again and eventually be added as the weekly boss, similar to other Fatui Harbingers like Tartaglia and La Signora.

Usually, the second weekly boss in any region is added only with the second Story Quest of the Archon of that specific region. However, another leak states that Furina's Story Quest sequel may have been delayed to version 4.7.

Cyno and Furina to get second Story Quests in v4.6 and v4.7, respectively, claims leaker

Considering HoYoverse has followed a pattern of giving an Archon their first rerun only after four updates of their release, Furina is also expected to return in Genshin Impact 4.6. In addition, it is believed that she will likely get her second Story Quest in this patch, which will unlock the second weekly boss, similar to Raiden Shogun and Nahida.

However, another leak from Uncle Fontaine suggests that the Hydro Archon will likely get her Story Quest sequel in version 4.7 instead. Furthermore, the leaker claims that Cyno will also get a new Story Quest in version 4.6. It is currently unknown if this will affect Furina's chances of getting a rerun in v4.6 or not.

Having said that, the ongoing patch is still v4.1 at the time of writing this article, so it is too soon to confirm anything.