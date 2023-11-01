5 best characters to pair with Furina in Genshin Impact

Furina is one of the most highly anticipated playable characters in Genshin Impact. Her entire kit has already been leaked, and she lives up to her title of the Hydro Archon.

Her best roles in the team are sub-DPS and a support unit that buffs party members' damage. Additionally, she has healing abilities that can be quite useful in many situations. Her element also lets her fit into many teams.

That said, some units collaborate better with Furina than others. This article will feature five characters who can work extremely well with Fontaine's Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on the author's opinion.

5 best characters to team up with Furina in Genshin Impact

1) Neuvillette

Furina is an amazing support for Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is one of Genshin Impact's strongest on-field damage dealers. He mostly relies on his Charged Attack to deal damage, which also drains his HP. Interestingly, Furina's Elemental Burst buffs the team's damage whenever there is a change in their HP. So, she can work extremely well with Neuvillette and be one of his best damage buffers.

Notably, Neuvillette and Furina scale on HP, so having them on the team will unlock double Hydro Resonance. Subsequently, this factor increases the entire team's Max HP and damage.

2) Wriothesley

Wriothesley is a good Cryo DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Like most other characters from Fontaine, Wriothesley also has HP-draining mechanics in his kit. He loses HP whenever he uses his Elemental Skill that boosts his Normal and Charged Attack DMG. While he already has a ton of good support units that can buff his damage, Furina can be one of his best supports in a Freeze team, especially if he is at C0 since he can be a bit clunky.

The Hydro Archon can consistently apply Hydro on enemies to keep them Frozen while buffing Wriothesley's damage. Travelers can also use her as a healer since the latter's self-healing is not very reliable at C0.

3) Jean

Jean is an amazing healer (Image via HoYoverse)

While Jean is not the most popular Anemo unit in Genshin Impact, she's one of the best units to use with Furina because of her healing. According to the Hydro Archon's leaked kit, her Elemental Skill drains party members' HP to buff their damage, so having an extra healer in the team is necessary. Although Furina has a healing ability, it's only for the active unit.

Meanwhile, Jean can heal all party members simultaneously while providing more utility. This aspect makes her one of Furina's best teammates in Genshin Impact. They'll also be instrumental in boss fights since there's no need to worry about crowd control.

4) Ayaka

Ayaka is one of the best DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is one of the best supports for Ayaka in Genshin Impact. The latter is another great on-field damage dealer and is arguably the best Cryo DPS unit in the game that mostly shines in a Freeze team. Furina can apply Hydro on enemies even while she is off-field, which naturally makes a good option to pair with Ayaka.

The Hydro Archon can also be a good replacement for Shenhe in Freeze teams since she provides a ton of damage buffs.

5) Baizhu

Baizhu is good in Dendro teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu can be an amazing option to pair with Furina in Dendro-based teams. The former's entire kit is based on healing, which makes him one of the best healers in the game. This factor can be extremely useful in Dendro teams with Furina since she constantly drains her allies' HP, and her buff only triggers when there is a change in her party members' HP.

Luckily, Baizhu can provide consistent healing, making him one of the best units to pair with the Hydro Archon in Genshin Impact.

Needless to say, all the healers can be paired with Furina, but the two mentioned in the list can be better in most situations.