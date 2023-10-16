Furina is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. She will be released in the upcoming version 4.2 update alongside Charlotte. As the Hydro Archon, she is expected to be a powerful unit, and many players are looking forward to pulling her. Interestingly, some recent leaks have hinted at major changes in her kit. It appears that most of her Constellations are slightly buffed.

However, one of Furina's early Constellations also got nerfed to balance out her kit. In any case, the Hydro Archon still appears to be a solid unit. This Genshin Impact article will briefly go over the changes in the kit. Note that her kit is still subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks hint at several changes in Furina's kit

Based on the early Genshin Impact beta leaks, several changes were made to Furina's Elemental Skill Burst. In the former's case, it appears that the HP consumption rate has been increased.

At the same time, the damage from Elemental Burst decreased from 31.5% to 20.5%, and Furina's max Fanfare stack limit was also lowered to 300.

Moving on to Furina's Constellations, it seems that there are no changes in C0, so it won't affect her gameplay at her base state in Genshin Impact. However, her first Constellation has been slightly nerfed. The additional maximum limit of the Fanfare stacks gained at C1 has been lowered from 150 to 100, but the stacks gained from her Elemental Burst is still 150.

Meanwhile, Furina's C2 seems to have had the biggest change. Her Fanfare gains from her Elemental Burst have supposedly been increased to 250%, which is a significant buff. This will allow her to gain stacks at a much faster rate. However, Furina's Max HP bonus has been reduced to 0.35%, albeit the increase in her Max HP still caps at 140%.

There also seems to be a minor change in the Hydro Archon's C3. The Fanfare buff scaling from Furina's Elemental Burst at talent level 13 has been increased by 0.02%. Note that the change in scaling is only at her Normal Attack level 13. It seems that there are no changes in her fourth and fifth Constellations.

Finally, the Hydro Archon's C6 also got a minor buff. The healing rate in Furina's Elemental Skill in the Ousia state has been increased to 4%, and the HP% bonus damage in the Pneuma state has increased to 20%.

Travelers should note that Furina's kit may go through more changes in the future.