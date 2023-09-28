Genshin Impact Furina gameplay leaks: Skill, Burst abilities, and animations showcased

Furina is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact who is set to be released in the upcoming version 4.2 update. She is the Hydro Archon that presides over Fontaine, and many players are looking forward to pulling for her. Her kit has already been leaked, and she seems considerably strong. With version 4.2 beta also out, leakers have shared her gameplay animations, including her Elemental Burst and Skills.

In addition, there are a few interesting details that make Furina's animation even better, which will be covered in this article. Genshin Impact players can find all the leaked clips below.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Furina's Elemental Skill and Burst animations leaked

The X (formerly Twitter) post from @FurinaaLover showcases Furina's entire gameplay animations, which include her Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Burst. The video starts with the Hydro Archon using her Elemental Skill and summoning three aquatic creatures in her Ousia state, as stated in her kit leaks. She also appears to be wearing a different outfit from the one in the game.

The reason for this appears to be Furina's Arkhe alignment. According to the Genshin Impact leaks, she has both Pneuma and Ousia energies and can switch between them freely during battle using her Charged Attack. Based on her Arkhe alignment, her outfit also changes.

For reference, in the Ousia state, she has short hair, wears a black shirt, and summons three creatures that deal Hydro damage to her enemies based on Furina's max HP.

Typically, she has long hair, wears a white shirt, and summons only one creature in the Pneuma state that heals her active party member. This is a nice way to identify her active Arkhe energy in Genshin Impact.

Furina has only one version of Elemental Burst. Travelers can check out the short animation in the above post. It shows her supposedly looking at the city of Hydro mimics. After she uses her Burst, she adds a special bubble effect on the screen, which is a really interesting detail.

For those who haven't seen Furina's kit leaks, her burst initially deals an AoE Hydro DMG to enemies and grants a status effect to all the party members. Whenever there is a change in their HP, she gains a stack based on the percentage change in the HP. She then buffs the party's damage and increases their incoming healing depending on the number of stacks she possesses.