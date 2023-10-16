Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina's signature weapon changes and stats

The entire player base is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. It will mark the end of Fontaine's chapter of Archon Quest and release the long-awaited Hydro Archon, Furina, as a playable character. As per leaks, she will be featured on the limited-time character banner during the first half of version 4.2, set to arrive on November 8, 2023. Her leaked signature weapon, Splendor of Still Waters, will also become available during this period.

Since Furina's kit and weapon were leaked, some fans criticized certain aspects of them. Many suggested that her signature sword is too lackluster in comparison with Neuvillette BiS weapon, which offers a lot more. It seems that the developers have decided to grace Furina's weapon with a buff.

This article will discuss the recent buffs added to the Hydro Archon's weapon, Splendor of Still Waters.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Furina's signature weapon receives a buff

The Hydro Archon, Furina, aka Focalors, is an upcoming 5-star playable character in Genshin Impact set to arrive in version 4.2. She will be released on November 8, 2023, alongside her signature 5-star sword, Splendor of Still Waters.

Before we take a look at the buffs received by this weapon, let's take a look at its stats and effects that were leaked previously.

The main and secondary stat of Splendor of Still Waters in Genshin Impact is as follows:

Base ATK 542 Secondary Stat 88.2% Crit DMG

The weapon's passive effect is known as "Dawn and Dusk by the Lake," and is described as follows:

"When the equipping character's current HP increases or decreases, Elemental Skill DMG dealt will be increased by 8% for 6s. Max 3 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s. When other party members' current HP increases or decreases, the equipping character's Max HP will be increased by 12% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if the wielder is off-field."

The mentioned buff to Furina's sword comes as a result of better multipliers in its featured passive effect.

Genshinmains_ recently revealed on X (formerly Twitter) that the increased Max HP expected to be provided by the Splendor of Still Waters is adjusted with higher multipliers.

While the 5-star weaponry provided a 12% increase in HP at Refinement 1, its revised effect will provide 14% instead. Simultaneously, instead of providing a 15%/18%/21%/24% HP boost at R2-R5, it grants 17.5%/21%/24.5%/28% HP instead.

Although this may seem like a minor buff to Furina's weaponry, it will indirectly boost her damage in Genshin Impact as well. The Hydro Archon's damage scales directly with her Max HP, and the additional buff will certainly lead to quality improvement.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.