Is Furina C2 worth pulling in Genshin Impact? Leaked constellations explained

Furina will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.2 update. She is the Hydro Archon of Fontaine and is, naturally, expected to be an amazing playable character, like other Archons in the game. Interestingly, a few recent leaks suggest that Furina's potential kit went through several major changes in the version 4.2 beta, including her C2.

Based on past precedence, Archons are known to possess a very powerful second constellation. On that note, this article will briefly discuss Furina's C2, how good it is, and whether it is worth pulling in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative, and the information is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina's second Constellation explained

The latest leaks via Hakush.in hint at some major changes in Furina's potential kit in Genshin Impact. As mentioned earlier, her C2 and C6 seem to have been switched. Here's what her new second Constellation does:

Increases Furina's Fanfare stack gain by 200% whenever there is a change in the HP of her party members while her Elemental Burst is active.

It also increases Furina's Max HP by 0.4% for every Fanfare above the stack limit up to a maximum of 140%.

Based on the beta leaks, it appears that Furina's C2 will now increase her Fanfare gain by 200%, tripling her gains whenever there is a change in her party members' HP while her Elemental Burst is active.

In addition, the Hydro Archon's Max HP will increase by 0.4% for every extra Fanfare stack gained over the 450 stack limit (after C1) up to a maximum of 140% HP bonus.

The new changes in Furina's kit will allow her to gain the stacks much faster. This way, she can provide over 100% DMG bonus to the entire party, which includes Physical and all other Elemental DMG in the game.

Needless to say, her healing will also increase. Additionally, the extra Max HP bonus from overstacking Fanfare will significantly increase Furina's personal DMG since she scales off her Max HP.

Assuming the leaks are true, this could potentially make the Hydro Archon the best support/sub-DPS unit in the game. Since she buffs all kinds of damage, travelers can run her in many teams.

In any case, it is safe to say that this is an incredible buff for Furina since all of her damage scales off her Max HP. This will also allow players to run other sub-stats on her artifacts, such as CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, and ER.

Therefore, the Hydro Archon's C2 is definitely worth pulling, and it could arguably be the best Constellation in Genshin Impact. Although it might be difficult for most F2P players, that shouldn't be an issue, as Furina is amazing even at C0.