How good are Furina's Constellations in Genshin Impact?

Furina has some pretty good Constellations in Genshin Impact, especially if you find her Elemental Burst quite helpful. Before diving deep into that topic, it is vital to preface this article by mentioning that it focuses on all the leaked Constellations as of October 10, 2023. Anything discussed below is subject to change, especially since some notable alterations have happened in this very beta.

It is worth noting that Furina is perfectly serviceable at C0. Genshin Impact players do not need Constellations to make her viable, especially since her base kit is shaping up to be very good as is. This article will focus more on the potential whales interested in spending hundreds or thousands of dollars to get multiple copies of her and the value of doing so.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Looking at the value of Furina's Constellations in Genshin Impact

For reference, here is a summary of what each of Furina's Constellations does in Genshin Impact, as of the latest changes done by October 10, 2023 (which are different from her original kit leaks):

C1: She gets 150 Fanfare once she does her Burst. The limit to Fanfare is increased by 150.

She gets 150 Fanfare once she does her Burst. The limit to Fanfare is increased by 150. C2: Her Fanfare gain whenever an ally's HP changes is increased by 200%. Also, every stack buffs her Max HP by 0.4%, capping at a maximum boost of 140%.]

Her Fanfare gain whenever an ally's HP changes is increased by 200%. Also, every stack buffs her Max HP by 0.4%, capping at a maximum boost of 140%.] C3: +3 Levels to her Elemental Burst.

+3 Levels to her Elemental Burst. C4: She recovers four Energy whenever the summons from her Elemental Skill hurts a foe or heals an ally, once every five seconds.

She recovers four Energy whenever the summons from her Elemental Skill hurts a foe or heals an ally, once every five seconds. C5: +3 Levels to her Elemental Skill.

+3 Levels to her Elemental Skill. C6: Furina gets a buff for ten seconds that infuses Hydro to her Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks. This damage is buffed by 15% of her Max HP and can deal additional effects every 0.1 seconds, depending on her Arkhe alignment. More on this will be discussed later since it's fairly long.

Remember, she can have either Ousia or Pneuma Arkhe Alignment, which Genshin Impact players can change via her Charged Attack.

If she has Ousia, her C6's effect makes it so all allies are healed by 3% of the Hydro Archon's Max HP every second up to 2.5 seconds. Her Pneuma effect in C6 increases the Normal, Charged, or Plunging Attack DMG by another 15% of her Max HP. If the Pneuma attack hits a foe, all allies lose 1% of their HP. These effects can be triggered up to seven times.

How good are these Constellations in practice?

The Hydro Archon has some pretty nice Constellations (Image via HoYoverse)

C1 is already a huge buff to the character, and it's definitely obtainable for F2P players and low-spenders. Her normal cap of Fanfare via her Elemental Burst at C0 is 300, so increasing that to 450 is great. You're basically getting 1.5x more value. Don't forget that you now start with 150 Fanfare at C1 rather than 0, meaning you're getting bonus damage and healing right away.

C2 is also very good since it makes her gain Fanfare more quickly than before. Not only that, but extra Max HP is great on a character whose damage and healing scales off her Max HP. C3 and C5 are standard stuff, although it is nice to get the buff to her Elemental Burst sooner rather than later in this instance.

None of her Constellations are bad (Image via HoYoverse)

Having her at C4 would mean you need less Energy Recharge on her, making her Artifact stats more flexible at that point. Unsurprisingly, Furina's C6 is huge in Genshin Impact, as it gives her the potential to be a solid healer and makes her damage even better than it already is (which is quite respectable to begin with).

Whales will likely find value in obtaining Furina's Constellations in Genshin Impact, especially since past Archons have all done well in the metagame.

