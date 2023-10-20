Best weapons for Furina in Genshin Impact (As per leaked stats)

Genshin Impact's 4.2 update will arrive shortly and see the release of Furina as a playable character. She is expected to appear on the limited-time character banner on November 8, 2023, as soon as the patch goes live. Being the Hydro Archon, there is a lot of hype surrounding her, and many players have already started preparing for her arrival.

There are many different elements associated with building a character in Genshin Impact, and this includes weapons, artifact sets, and more. While it's simple to obtain artifacts from domains, outfitting characters with suitable weapons is another thing. Most good weapons are locked behind gacha, and not every player will be lucky enough to get them.

Therefore, to simplify things for players, this article will list the best weapons that you can equip to Furina in Genshin Impact.

Best 5-star and F2P swords for Furina in Genshin Impact

Furina, aka Focalors, is expected to be a 5-star Hydro character who will wield a sword as her weapon of choice. Like other Fontaine characters, her kit scales off her Max HP, and players will want to prioritize this stat alongside Crit Rate and Crit DMG when building her.

Furina's main damage is expected to come from her Elemental Skill. Therefore, players should look for gear capable of buffing it. Her leaked signature weapon, Splendor of Still Waters, complements Furina's stat requirements and will be the best sword for her. However, considering it will be of 5-star rarity, not many players will go for it. As such, other competitive and F2P options are also listed in the section ahead.

Without further ado, let's look at the best weapons for the Hydro Archon, Furina, in Genshin Impact.

Best 5-star options

Furina's signature weapon as seen in her drip-marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

As expected, Furina's signature weapon, Splendor of Still Waters, will be her best-in-slot (BiS) option. Apart from that, there are some other great 5-star swords worth considering in Genshin Impact.

Other good 5-star swords that you can consider (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Here are the best 5-star weapon options for Furina:

Splendor of Still Waters : This weapon is capable of buffing the damage dealt by Furina's Elemental Skill and also increasing her Max HP. Its secondary stat is expected to provide her with 88.2% Crit DMG.

: This weapon is capable of buffing the damage dealt by Furina's Elemental Skill and also increasing her Max HP. Its secondary stat is expected to provide her with 88.2% Crit DMG. Primordial Jade Cutter : Another solid option for Hydro Archon is the Primordial Jade Cutter. It provides its users additional HP and Atk based on their Max HP. Its secondary stat is also quite useful, providing a 44.1% Crit Rate.

: Another solid option for Hydro Archon is the Primordial Jade Cutter. It provides its users additional HP and Atk based on their Max HP. Its secondary stat is also quite useful, providing a 44.1% Crit Rate. Light of Foliar Incision : Alhaitham's signature weapon, Light of Foliar Incision, can be a very good 5-star alternative for Furina. Its secondary stat grants 88.2% Crit DMG to the user, while its passive can buff Furina's Crit Rate and Elemental Skill.

: Alhaitham's signature weapon, Light of Foliar Incision, can be a very good 5-star alternative for Furina. Its secondary stat grants 88.2% Crit DMG to the user, while its passive can buff Furina's Crit Rate and Elemental Skill. Key of Khaj-Nisut: While this weapon does not boast a Crit secondary stat like the other option on the list, Nilou's signature sword provides an ample amount of HP to its user, which can be very good for Furina.

Best 4-star and F2P options

There are several good 4-star weapons that F2P players can equip to Furina in Genshin Impact. While most of these options are currently available in-game, the best option is not since it was a limited-time event weapon from Genshin Impact's 1.2 update.

Best 4-star and F2P weapons for Furina (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Let's take a look at the best 4-star weapons for the Hydro Archon:

Festering Desire : Festering Desire is a limited-time sword that was made available in version 1.2. It is expected to be the best-performing 4-star for Furina. Aside from providing a lot of Energy Recharge via its secondary stat, this weapon can buff the damage and Crit Rate of her Elemental Skill.

: Festering Desire is a limited-time sword that was made available in version 1.2. It is expected to be the best-performing 4-star for Furina. Aside from providing a lot of Energy Recharge via its secondary stat, this weapon can buff the damage and Crit Rate of her Elemental Skill. Wolf-Fang : This weapon is the latest addition to the Battle Pass and boasts a Crit Rate secondary stat. Its passive effect can increase the damage of Furina's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

: This weapon is the latest addition to the Battle Pass and boasts a Crit Rate secondary stat. Its passive effect can increase the damage of Furina's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst. Fleuve Cendre Ferryman : Players can obtain this sword for free by fishing in Fontaine. It can provide Energy Recharge and Crit Rate and will be her best F2P option if players do not have access to Festering Desire.

: Players can obtain this sword for free by fishing in Fontaine. It can provide Energy Recharge and Crit Rate and will be her best F2P option if players do not have access to Festering Desire. The Black Sword : This is the original Battle Pass sword and is a decent choice for many in-game characters. The Black Sword offers Crit Rate to its user. However, its passive may be wasted on Furina.

: This is the original Battle Pass sword and is a decent choice for many in-game characters. The Black Sword offers Crit Rate to its user. However, its passive may be wasted on Furina. The Dockhand's Assistant: The latest 4-star sword added to the gacha pool can be a great option for the Hydro Archon. This sword provides HP from its secondary stat, and the passive effect can be utilized by Furina as she is expected to heal.

Beginners with only access to 3-star weapons in Genshin Impact are recommended to use Harbinger of Dawn on Furina.

