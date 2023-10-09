Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina nerfs, constellation changes, and more kit updates

The Hydro Archon, Furina, has undergone her first wave of changes in Genshin Impact's recent beta. The latest leaks have disclosed all the changes made to her kit, damage multipliers, and constellations. Do note that these alterations are still subject to changes until officially revealed by HoYoverse. As the latest playable archon and a 5-star unit, the community has great expectations for her.

In this article, we will cover all the changes applied to her in Genshin Impact 4.2 beta.

Genshin Impact 4.2: Furina's constellation changes, kit updates, and more leaked

Furina official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

After weeks of waiting, Furina received her first wave of beta changes in Genshin Impact. Leakers have shed light on all the changes made to her kit, multipliers, and constellations. Here's a quick overview:

Constellations have been shuffled

Elemental Skill HP Consumption multipliers have changed

Elemental Burst cost and multipliers have changed

Below is a brief explanation of all these changes to Furina's kit.

Furina's constellation changes

Based on recent leaks, officials have swapped the positions of her constellations. Here is a quick overview:

C2 was swapped with C6

C3 was swapped with C5

Furina's C2 provided on-field healing and temporary Hydro infusion to her normal attacks. It was considered extremely powerful and a must-unlock constellation in the community. However, the recent changes have dealt a massive blow to everyone by changing its position. Therefore, her entire constellation is now much more focused on her Elemental burst.

Furina's Elemental Burst changes

In Genshin Impact 4.2 beta, Furina's burst has received a minor buff. Her energy cost has gone down from 70 to 60, reducing her ER requirements. While her duration remains unchanged, her cooldown has been reduced from 18s to 15s, allowing more uptime on her burst.

The Skill DMG buff has received a nerf as the multiplier reduces from 31.5% HP to 20.5% HP. However, the conversion ratio of Fanfare stacks to damage increase has been increased as compensation. Overall, teams using Furina will generally build fanfare stacks faster because of her larger Elemental Skill drain and increased conversion ratio.

Furina's Elemental Skill changes

Lastly, all the animals summoned in her Elemental Skill have received a buff in Genshin Impact. Each of these summons absorbs 50% of an active character's health to increase their damage. As per the recent changes, the new multipliers have higher HP consumption. This implies the summons can quickly max out their off-field damage to dish out big numbers.