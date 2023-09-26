Genshin Impact 4.2 Furina leaks: Abilities, signature weapon, release date, and banner 4-star

A whole wave of Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks involving Furina has already been released to the public. This article will cover everything that Travelers need to know about the Hydro Archon as far as her playable status is concerned. Her abilities, signature weapon, release date, and a whole lot more will be discussed below. Note that everything leaked thus far is subject to change.

Everything about this character's kit has been leaked regarding numbers and abilities. As of writing, there are no gameplay videos to share just yet. Still, there is plenty of information about a playable Hydro Archon to cover below.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Furina's kit

Furina's kit is quite complicated. Here are her main abilities in a nutshell via the Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks:

Arkhe: She starts with Ousia and can swap to Pneuma and back via Charged Attacks.

She starts with Ousia and can swap to Pneuma and back via Charged Attacks. Normal Attacks: She does up to four attacks. She can also deal Hydro DMG at certain intervals with her Arkhe alignment.

She does up to four attacks. She can also deal Hydro DMG at certain intervals with her Arkhe alignment. Charged Attacks: This will change her Arkhe alignment and do Physical DMG to nearby foes. Her Charged Attacks can also change the summons from her Elemental Skill.

This will change her Arkhe alignment and do Physical DMG to nearby foes. Her Charged Attacks can also change the summons from her Elemental Skill. Elemental Skill: She summons some creatures based on her Arkhe alignment. Ousia will do Hydro DMG based on Furina's max HP and can consume allies' HP if they're over 50% to do more damage. Pneuma will heal an active character based on this character's Max HP at certain intervals.

She summons some creatures based on her Arkhe alignment. Ousia will do Hydro DMG based on Furina's max HP and can consume allies' HP if they're over 50% to do more damage. Pneuma will heal an active character based on this character's Max HP at certain intervals. Elemental Burst: This does Hydro DMG based on this unit's Max HP. Whenever an ally has their HP altered, Furina gets a stack of Fanfare based on how much of their HP has been changed. More Fanfare equals more healing bonus and damage for all allies.

Full details of her abilities, Constellations, and more can be seen in the above leak. Note that various backups are reposted online, so readers should be able to easily find them if they search for these datamines.

Splash art, signature weapon, and dish

Furina's splash art has also been leaked in Genshin Impact 4.2. She is doing a glorious pose here with some of her summons nearby. Her signature weapon is datamined to be called Splendor of Still Waters and boasts 542 ATK and 88.2% CRIT DMG at Level 90.

Its leaked effect is tied to giving the user buffs whenever their HP changes. Anybody with this 5-star Sword equipped who fulfills this condition will get boosted Elemental Skill DMG for six seconds, up to three stacks, with the exact increase dependent on the Refinement Level.

If an ally's HP is changed, then the holder of Splendor of Still Waters gets an HP buff for six seconds up to two stacks.

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks state that her signature dish is called "Proustis," and it will increase all allies' Max HP by 30% for five minutes. Note that the quotation marks are part of the recipe's name. It's based on the La Lettre a Focalors recipe. Apart from that, a render for "Proustis" can be seen in the above leak.

Banner and release date

All that's known about Furina's banner in Genshin Impact 4.2 is that it occurs in the first phase of the update and will feature Charlotte as one of the much-anticipated 4-stars. Furthermore, Baizhu's rerun runs alongside this Wish. If this leak is true, these banners would have a release date identical to Genshin Impact 4.2's launch.

That means Furina should be playable around November 8, 2023, assuming no delays or other schedule changes occur.

