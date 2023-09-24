Genshin Impact 4.2 Furina leaks: Splash art, vision, and new character design

One of Genshin Impact's future updates is going to bring in the new Archon as a playable character. With her unorthodox attitude and ways of handling things, Furina quickly became a hot topic in the community with her debut in the 4.0 update. The upcoming 4.1 leak will have more of the Archon in the story, where multiple leaks also hint at her even stepping down from her divine position.

A most recent reveal on Furina's splash art shows some interesting changes to her model, which was also backed up by the renowned dataminer, Mero. It seems that the Hydro Archon has both Pneuma and Ousia vision, with the obvious Hydro as her wielding element. Other changes will be mentioned in the following article.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Readers should take every information mentioned here with a grain of salt.

New Furina leaks for Genshin Impact 4.2 hint at her character model changes, splash art, and more

Furina is going to be the key to Genshin Impact's Fontaine arc, as she is among the few characters who have remained a mystery since their introduction. There have been hints suggesting that she has more to show under her insecurities, alongside her inner monologues. The helplessness in her voice was shown in the 4.1 trailer, provided below.

As opposed to Furina's white garments in the base game, her playable model will have black garments, alongside two versions of the Hydro vision, including Pneuma and Ousia. Having two versions of vision in one character does suggest that Furina will be able to take care of most of the Fontaine puzzles by herself.

Additionally, the splash art seems to feature her with a short haircut, as opposed to a pigtail in 4.0. Lastly, three unique creatures are surrounding Furina, which says a lot about her kit and abilities, involving Hydro summons for damage and support.

The following post showcases her name card in the Genshin Impact 4.2 update, including different treats from her nation, as well as a Ferris wheel with a possible link to the v3.8 event.

Any readers interested in other leaks can look at Charlotte's splash art in the post below.

She is one of the first Fontaine characters to get acquainted with players in v3.7. However, it's about time she joins the roster of playable characters in Genshin Impact.