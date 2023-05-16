HoYoverse will release the highly anticipated Genshin Impact version 3.7 in less than 10 days. The developers recently conducted its Special Program, where the officials revealed all the upcoming content, including the events and much-awaited rerun of Yae Miko and Kazuha. Naturally, many fans are very excited and happy to have an opportunity to pull for some of their favorite characters.

The new Genshin Impact 3.7 update will be released across all the servers simultaneously; however, the exact timings for each player will vary due to different time zones. This article will cover the full update schedule of the upcoming patch in all major regions and include a countdown indicating the time left until its release.

Countdown to Genshin Impact version 3.7 update and release date

The game developers are yet to officially announce the release date of the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 patch, but based on the current update schedule, it is expected to go live on May 24, 2023, at 11:00 am (UTC+8).

Here is the exact Genshin Impact 3.7 update release date and time for all the major regions:

American Timezones (May 23, 2023)

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 5 pm

Alaska Daylight Time: 7 pm

Pacific Daylight Time: 8 pm

Mountain Daylight Time: 9 pm

Central Daylight Time: 10 pm

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 pm

European Timezones (May 24, 2023)

Western European Summer Time: 4 am

Central European Summer Time: 5 am

Eastern European Summer Time: 6 am

Asian Timezones (May 24, 2023)

India Standard Time: 8:30 am

China Standard Time: 11 am

Philippine Standard Time: 11 am

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am

Korea Standard Time: 12 am

The above countdown indicates the time left until version 3.7 goes online, so fans can use it to keep track of the upcoming patch release. The Phase I banners will be available as soon as the maintenance is over and the servers are up. Thus, this countdown also represents the time left until Yae Miko and Yoimiya's banners are available.

Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Phase 1

Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro) and "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro)



will also appear in the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Everbloom Violet"



#GenshinImpact #Yoimiya #YaeMiko Version 3.7 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro) and "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro) #Kirara will also appear in the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Everbloom Violet" Version 3.7 Event Wishes AnnouncementPhase 1Boosted Drop Rate for "Frolicking Flames" Yoimiya (Pyro) and "Astute Amusement" Yae Miko (Electro)#Kirara will also appear in the event wishes "Tapestry of Golden Flames" and "Everbloom Violet"#GenshinImpact #Yoimiya #YaeMiko https://t.co/SfiGmxWk6M

Both phases in Genshin Impact 3.7 will feature some of the most popular characters in the game. In the first half, there's Yoimiya and Yae Miko from Inazuma. Both are great units and good at what they do. Interestingly, Yoimiya is also getting a new Story Quest, which is a first for any character besides the Archons.

The second phase will feature Kazuha and Alhaitham. The former is an amazing Anemo unit that can fit virtually any team, making him arguably the most popular character in the game. Alhaitham, on the other hand, is a relatively new character who was released in version 3.4, so this is his first rerun. He is a powerful on-field Dendro DPS unit, one wouldn't regret getting him since Dendro is the meta currently.

Poll : 0 votes