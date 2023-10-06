5 reasons to save Primogems for Furina's banner in Genshin Impact 4.2

It'd be prudent for one to save their Primogems for Furina's banner in Genshin Impact 4.2 and then blow them all in an attempt to get the Hydro Archon. Her potential is outstandingly high, and she will likely be a relevant character in the metagame upon release. There's a ton of content jam-packed into her kit, most of which seems quite good.

If a player doesn't spend their Primogems on Furina in Genshin Impact 4.2, then they will have to wait several months to get another chance. Some 5-stars return a few months later, but a few have appeared over a year afterward. It's too early to determine when the Hydro Archon will return, so it's best to take advantage of her banner when it's around in the next patch.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Here are five reasons to spend all your Primogems on Furina's banners in Genshin Impact 4.2

1) Can walk on water with her Elemental Skill

Expand Tweet

Not many characters can walk on water as of Genshin Impact 4.2 as effortlessly as the Hydro Archon. Kokomi needs a Burst, Kaeya needs to keep spamming his Elemental Skill, Mona and Ayaka need to sprint, etc. All of those require much more effort than Furina casting her Elemental Skill.

Spending Primogems on a character who can walk on water effortlessly is great for players who value exploration. This new unit can always have her Elemental Skill up due to its duration lasting longer than the Elemental Skill's cooldown. Such a simple change makes her the best character suited for walking on water.

2) Excellent damage scaling off her Max HP

Several weapons and artifacts scale off the user's Max HP. If you happen to pull anything like that by Genshin Impact 4.2, they could be useful on Furina. Much of her kit does damage based on how high her Max HP is in the same vein as other top tiers like Yelan.

In this case, the Hydro Archon has the following abilities that scale off her Max HP:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Two Passives

C2 and C6

The damage scaling seems promising, although Travelers should wait until the banner goes live to see how good her damage is in the live version. Still, there are other reasons to spend Primogems on her than just this.

3) Great supportive capabilities

This new Genshin Impact 4.2 character has a lot of stuff jammed into her kit. Good damage and the ability to walk on water were just two facets. Furina can also heal all her allies via her Elemental Skill if she's in the Pneuma state. So spending Primogems on her is already a good idea, but there's more.

Her Elemental Burst can buff the party's outgoing damage and incoming healing to a certain number based on how much an ally's HP has changed during the duration of this ability. Extra damage is always valuable, and the bonus healing isn't too shabby.

4) Access to both Pneuma and Ousia

Using both Arkhes is quite helpful in Genshin Impact 4.2 and beyond (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Fontaine characters have either Pneuma or Ousia, but Furina is currently the only one with both. She starts with Ousia but can swap to Pneuma and back just by using her Charged Attack. That's a simple way to switch between two different forms of Arkhe.

This can be quite handy if you need to trigger an Annihilation Reaction somewhere in Genshin Impact 4.2 and beyond since the Hydro Archon can handle it by herself. Any Primogems you use on her banner are well spent for both exploration and combat.

5) Archons have historically been great units

There hasn't been a bad Archon yet, and all of them are worth spending Primogems on (Image via HoYoverse)

Datamines for Furina show extremely promising results. Even if one isn't sure what to make of the current information, it's worth pointing out that all past playable Archons have been meta-defining. For example, Nahida is regularly the number one most-used character in the Spiral Abyss.

Raiden Shogun is still amazing, even with the budget Raiden National team. Similarly, Zhongli is the best shielder in the game. Even if Venti has fallen off a bit compared to Kazuha, the former character is still excellent. Thus, it's likely that Genshin Impact 4.2's Furina will live up to the hype set by the previous playable Archons.

It is a safe bet to assume that this character's banner will be worth every Primogem.

Poll : Do you think you can get Furina in Genshin Impact 4.2 with your current resources? Yes No 0 votes