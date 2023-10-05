Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss (as per usage rates)

Anybody struggling to clear the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss might wish to see what characters the pros are using. Two data sets will be referenced in this article. One will be from a Reddit post showing over 100,000 players' successful clears back on October 1, 2023, and the other is from Akasha Data on October 6, 2023. Both should be a good visualization of who is popular and who is not.

Note that such data primarily focuses on Floor 12 clears. That's the hardest part of the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss, so it's the most useful to analyze. Copies of the referenced material will be provided below for the reader's convenience.

Most used characters in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss

This Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss dataset referenced in this article came from October 1, 2023, and here were the top 25 most used characters and their Usage Rates at that time:

Nahida: 83.1% Kazuha: 82.2% Yelan: 70% Zhongli: 67.1% Xingqiu: 65% Alhaitham: 64.3% Bennett: 61.9% Neuvillette: 61.1% Kokomi: 59.7% Baizhu: 57% Kuki Shinobu: 51.7% Tartaglia: 44.1% Xiangling: 41.6% Raiden Shogun: 41.1% Yae Miko: 35.7% Shenhe: 33.7% Hu Tao: 32.8% Nilou: 31.5% Ayaka: 30.2% Lyney: 30.1% Wanderer: 21.1% Ayato: 20.1% Yoimiya: 14.5% Mona: 14.4% Tighnari: 13.5%

Even if the data gets more outdated over time, the sample size of 142,847 clears is still large enough to remain significant and draw inferences. For example, the popular Nahida has once again taken the top spot, with many of the usual suspects dominating the top ranks.

Neuvillette's debut was quite solid, ranking 8th overall. One thing to note about Neuvillette is that there are several videos of him easily soloing Floor 12, so he's fantastic in that regard.

Akasha Data for the most popular characters on Floor 12

This is the Akasha Data sample (Image via Akasha Data)

Here are the top 25 most used characters for the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 from Akasha Data on October 6, 2023:

Nahida: 78.3% Kazuha: 72.7% Neuvillette: 71.5% Yelan: 62% Zhongli: 60.4% Xingqiu: 56.8% Alhaitham: 55.6% Baizhu: 51.5% Kokomi: 50% Bennett: 49.9% Kuki Shinobu: 41.9% Raiden Shogun: 40% Xiangling: 30.8% Lyney: 28% Yae Miko: 26.8% Hu Tao: 26.4% Nilou: 25.2% Shenhe: 22.3% Fischl: 21.9% Tartaglia: 21.9% Ayaka: 18.5% Ayato: 16% Wanderer: 12.3% Yaoyao: 10.3% Yoimiya: 10%

The specific Usage Rates are noticeably different, although many placements are similar to the previous sample with over 100K users. Some differences are notable like Neuvillette getting to 3rd place in the Akasha Data sample compared to his past 8th spot.

Aloy is one of the least used characters in the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Some of the least popular characters, such as Amber and Sayu, have a much better Usage Rate here than in the previous data (albeit anything <1% is still near the bottom). Aloy even has the misfortune of being the least popular 5-star on both lists, which isn't surprising, given the community's lack of interest in her as a third-party unit.

Hopefully, Travelers now have an idea of what characters to use to clear the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss, as well as see how their favorites stack up in the current meta.

