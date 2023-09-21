Hu Tao vs Neuvillette: Which Genshin Impact 4.1 character is better?

As the highly anticipated Genshin Impact 4.1 update closes in, the spotlight has shifted to the upcoming 5-star characters, Neuvillette and Hu Tao. Both have a lot of potential, which has sparked a debate about who has the better pull value. Neuvillette's kit emerges as a compelling choice from official announcements, but Hu Tao already has a proven record of clearing all types of end-game content.

This guide will provide an insightful comparison to help players determine which character is best suited to their playstyle and team composition. For the upcoming update, let's learn about the strengths and nuances that distinguish these two remarkable Genshin Impact characters.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Should you pull for Neuvillette or Hu Tao?

HoYoverse officially revealed the character banners for the upcoming Genshin Impact version 4.1 update, and players are looking forward to Neuvillette's debut and Hu Tao's rerun. The community is currently debating which of these has better pull value. On paper, both characters might look similar due to their reliance on charged attacks, but have completely different playstyles.

Newer players might have little difficulty deciding since their account might still lack many key characters from the roster. Given below are the advantages of pulling for each character.

Hu Tao and her advantages in Genshin Impact's teams

In-game POV (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some reasons to consider Hu Tao over Neuvillette in Genshin Impact:

Hypercarry Pyro DPS.

A great addition for Vaporize and other pyro-related reaction teams.

Proven track record of clearing hard end-game content.

High damage ceiling against single-target enemies.

Doesn't necessarily need a healer unlike Neuvillette.

One of the oldest and cutest 5-stars in the game.

It is important to note that she is already an excellent unit at C0, but getting her C1 unlocks 100% potential of her Hypercarry playstyle. At C1, she no longer consumes her stamina to perform charged attacks increasing her overall damage potential.

Neuvillette and his advantages in Genshin Impact's teams

As a short summary, here are the advantages of pulling Neuvillette in Genshin Impact 4.1 banners:

Quickswap or Sub-DPS potential.

Effective against both single-target and small groups of enemies.

Access to Arkhe: Pneuma, which is an additional source of damage and also staggers Fontaine enemies.

A great addition to Hydro-related reaction teams.

Unlike Hu Tao, Neuvillette will fit perfectly in current and upcoming meta teams/

Brand new character with beautiful model design and animation.

On paper, Neuvillette has weak resistance to interruption when performing charged attacks, which can be solved by getting his C1. However, this is unnecessary since players can simply use shielders on their team to take care of this issue.

Conclusion

Final Verdict (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the day, it all boils down to players' accounts and their preferences. If you don't have strong DPS character and have difficulty with Spiral Abyss, then pulling for Hu Tao is a must. However, if you want a quick swap or on-field Hydro enabler/sub-DPS, Neuvillette will be a better fit for your Genshin Impact journey.