The Genshin Impact 4.1 update will be released in just a few days, and Neuvillette is set to debut in the first phase of this patch. On that note, the developer has officially shared some interesting details about the Chief Justice of Fontaine, which include the materials required to level him and his talents up, voice actors, a little about his nature, and more.

This article will cover all these details about Neuvillette. Since many Genshin Impact players look forward to pulling for the Chief Justice of Fontaine, they can also check out the items they must farm to build him below.

Genshin Impact: Neuvillette's ascension materials, Voice actors, and other details

Ascension and Talent level-up materials

The above post showcases all the materials needed to max out Neuvillette, courtesy of @Deviltakoyaki. This also matches the official data. Here is a complete list of the items:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x1

Varunada Lazurite Fragments x9

Varunada Lazurite Chunks x9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Lumitoile x168

Fontemer Unihorn x46

Transoceanic Pearls x36

Transoceanic Chunks x96

Xenochromatic Crystals x129

Teachings of Equity x9

Guides to Equity x63

Philosophies of Equity x114

Everamber x18

Most of the items can be pre-farmed, even in Genshin Impact 4.0. At the same time, there are a few materials, like the Lumitoile and Fontemer Unihorn which will be available only after the 4.1 update.

Voice actors

Here is a list of Neuvillette's voice actors in Genshin Impact:

Ray Chase (English)

(English) Kamiya Hiroshi (Japanese)

Ray Chase is the English voice of Neuvillette. He has worked in many anime, films, and video games. Some of his major roles include Bruno Bucciarati from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer, Donquixote Rosinante from One Piece, and Vlad the Impaler from Fate/Apocrypha.

Meanwhile, Kamiya Hiroshi will voice Neuvillette in Japanese. He is one of the most popular voice actors in the anime industry. His major roles include Levi Ackerman from Attack on Titan, Trafalgar Law from One Piece, Koyomi Araragi from the Monogatari Series, Yato from Noragami, and Seijuurou Akashi from Kuroko no Basket.

About Neuvillette

Genshin Impact players who have played the Fontaine Archon Quest would already know that Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of the Nation of Hydro. For this reason, he avoids making close relationships with others, and whoever tries to approach him gets rejected. He believes that it would lead to suspicions about the justness of his judgments while he remains the symbol of absolute justice.

That said, despite being the Chief Justice of Fontaine, he does not like to hold trials. He conducts them only out of duty because it was entrusted to him, which shows that he has a strong sense of responsibility. Another interesting fact about him is that "Neuvillette" is his surname, and no one knows his first name.

One of Neuvillette's hobbies is tasting spring water imported from around Teyvat. Meanwhile, he dislikes deep-fried food, grilled food with no sauce, and the Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake.