The second phase of the Genshin Impact version 4.1 update has started with the debut of its first 5-star Cryo male character, Wriothesley. It is worth mentioning that he is also the first Cryo unit that uses a Catalyst. Wriothesley is an on-field damage dealer who mostly relies on his Normal Attacks. Using him is quite easy, and he can fit into several teams, such as Melt and Freeze compositions.

Building Wriothesley is also fairly simple since he has numerous options, including 5-star weapons for P2W and 4-star weapons for F2P players. Genshin Impact enthusiasts can find a complete guide to building the Duke of Fortress of Meropide in this article.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley build for F2P (Free to play)

This section will cover all the 4-star weapons for Wriothesley that can be obtained for free without spending any money.

Best 4-star weapons for Wriothesley

1) The Widsith

This is one of the best 4-star options (Image via HoYoverse)

The Widsith is arguably the best 4-star choice for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. The sub-stats provide a good amount of CRIT DMG. The ATK%, Elemental DMG, and Elemental Mastery bonus from the Catalyst's passive offer a nice boost to Wriothesley's damage. The EM is especially good in a reverse melt team.

2) Flowing Purity

Flowing Purity is a good F2P choice (Image via HoYoverse)

Flowing Purity is one of the best F2P options for Wriothesley, and it can be easily obtained via crafting. Notably, it provides a good amount of ATK% from its second stats. In addition, using Elemental Skill also boosts the user's Elemental DMG bonus.

3) Ballad of the Boundless Blue

This item is event exclusive (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is another amazing F2P option for Wriothesley. It can be obtained by playing the ongoing Waterborne Poetry event in Genshin Impact. It has an Energy Recharge sub-stat, while its passive increases the user's Normal and Charged Attack DMG bonus.

4) Blackcliff Agate

It is a decent option (Image via HoYoverse)

Blackcliff Agate is a decent choice for the Duke of Fortress of Meropide. This 4-star Catalyst can be obtained from the in-game shop by exchanging Starglitters. It provides a good amount of CRIT DMG and ATK% bonus. However, the weapon's passive only triggers after defeating an opponent, so it is not the most viable option against an ST enemy in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Wriothesley

1) 4-pc Marechaussee Hunter

Wriothesley's BiS set (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-pc Marechaussee Hunter will usually be Wriothesley's best artifact set in the game. It buffs the unit's Normal and Charged Attack DMG, while boasting a CRIT Rate stacking effect whenever there is a change in the user's Max HP.

2) 4-pc Blizzard Strayer

This is the best option for Freeze team comps (Image via HoYoverse)

The Blizzard Strayer artifact will be Wriothesley's best choice in a Freeze team. The 4-piece set bonus provides a huge amount of CRIT Rate, up to 40% against frozen enemies. In addition, the Blizzard Strayer also buffs Cryo DMG by 15%.

3) Shimenawa's Reminiscence

It is good for boosting Normal and Charged Attack DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

A 4-pc set of Shimenawa's Reminiscence is a decent option for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. It provides a good amount of ATK% buff along with a massive Normal and Charged Attack DMG bonus. The only shortcoming of this set is that it consumes energy. That said, it won't affect Wriothesley's overall gameplay.

Artifact stats priority

Here are the stats that must be prioritized while building Wriothesley:

Sands: ATK% (EM for Reverse Melt)

ATK% (EM for Reverse Melt) Goblet: Cryo DMG Bonus

Cryo DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG/Rate

CRIT DMG/Rate Sub-stats: ATK, CRIT, and EM

CRIT DMG Circlet can be used in most cases since Marechaussee Hunter and Blizzard Strayer provide a good amount of CRIT Rate from the 4-pc set bonus. The rest is a typical DPS build with ATK% sands. However, EM can be a better option in Reverse Melt teams.

Genshin Impact Wriothesley build for P2W (Pay to win)

This section will feature some of the best 5-star weapons for Wriothesley. These are general recommendations for all the low-spenders and whales.

Best 5-star weapons for Wriothesley

1) Cashflow Supervision

Wriothesley's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

The Cashflow Supervision is Wriothesley's signature weapon and will always be his best in the slot. It has a pretty high Base ATK of 674 and provides a decent amount of CRIT Rate sub-stat. Furthermore, it imbues a ton of ATK% along with Normal and Charged Attack DMG bonuses from the passives. It is a highly recommended weapon for any player who can whale.

2) Tulaytullah's Remembrance

The second best option for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Tulaytullah's Remembrance is another amazing 5-star option for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. It has the same Base ATK as Cashflow Supervision, while the sub-stats give a decent CRIT DMG bonus. The weapon's passive increases the unit's Normal Attack SPD and DMG significantly, making it the second-best option for Wriothesley.

3) Tome of the Eternal Flow

It provides a ton of CRIT DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Tome of the Eternal Flow provides a huge CRIT DMG bonus from its sub-stat. In addition, the passive increases the Charged Attack DMG by a significant amount, making it a great option for the Duke of Fortress of Meropide.

It is worth mentioning that this Catalyst gets even better after unlocking Wriothesley's C1. So, it may be advisable to pull for his C1.

4) Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

This is a decent option (Image via HoYoverse)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds is a splendid option for low-spenders in Genshin Impact. The sub-stat provides a decent CRIT Rate, while the passive increases the user's movement speed and buffs their Elemental DMG bonus up to 32% at max stacks.

5) A Thousand Floating Dreams

It is best for Melt teams (Image via HoYoverse)

A Thousand Floating Dreams is another good choice for Wriothesley in a Melt team. It does not have a high Base ATK but provides a ton of Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG bonuses.

This concludes our guide to building Wriothesley in Genshin Impact.