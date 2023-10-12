5 best characters for Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has recently released official information about the upcoming Phase II in the version 4.1 update. The new weapon banner will be featuring the new 5-star catalyst, Cashflow Supervision, alongside Elegy for the End. At max enhancement of level 90, the weapon provides 674 base ATK and 22% Crit-Rate as secondary stats.

The catalyst is tailor-made for Wriothesley as his signature weapon. However, its passive ability, Golden Blood-Tide, increases attack damage and attack speed. It is a great option for DPS catalyst units that rely on their normal and charged attacks as the primary source of damage.

In this article, we will cover the best 5 characters who can use Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Top 5 Catalyst characters for Cashflow Supervision

1) Wriothesley

Wriothesley (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is arguably the best candidate for Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact 4.1 update. As mentioned previously, the 5-star catalyst has the highest synergy with him as his signature weapon.

Wriothesley's optimal playstyle focuses on using normal and charged attacks as the primary source of damage. His kit also allows him to consume and restore his own HP to further increase his damage potential.

The Cashflow Supervision's passive grants players additional ATK% and ATK speed. Furthermore, consuming HP or recovering it also increases normal and charged attacks.

In the current update, Wriothesley is the only character who can take 100% advantage of this passive without the help of other party members.

2) Wanderer/ Scaramouche

Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer is another suitable character for Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact. The majority of his damage comes from his normal attack and charged attacks that fire Anemo projectiles from long distances. The projectiles have great tracking, which helps against both flying and ground enemies.

The Cashflow Supervision is very similar to his signature 5-star weapon, Tulaytullah's Remembrance. Both weapons have similar stats and have passives that focus on normal attack damage and speed.

Wanderer can take advantage of the weapon as a stat stick and additional ATK% and will have difficulty getting all three stacks.

3) Klee

Klee (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, Klee has always been the popular out-of-meta character that everyone loves to use. As a catalyst DPS unit, she primarily serves the role of reaction enabler.

Her damage is evenly distributed between her normal attacks, skill, and burst. however, she spends a lot of time spamming normal attacks on the field, making her a suitable candidate for Cashflow Supervision.

Similar to Wanderer, Klee can use the 5-star catalyst simply as a stat stick on her own. It will be difficult for her to proc the weapon's passive unless the party has someone like Furina who can consume her teammate's HP.

Furthermore, as a reaction enabler, Furina's kit might be the missing key for Klee to have her best vaporize team in Genshin Impact.

4) Yanfei

Yanfei (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanfei's Pyro Normal and Charged Attacks let her trigger Pyro reactions such as Vaporize and Overloaded in Genshin Impact. The lack of ICD on her Charged Attacks, in particular, allows her to repeatedly trigger Vaporize for significant damage.

Her frequent use of quick Normal Attacks makes her an excellent driver for off-field damage dealers.

On her own, Yanfei can use Cashflow Supervision as a great stat stick since she cannot consume her own HP to proc the weapon's ability.

As already mentioned, Furina or other future characters with kits that allow consuming teammates' HP can certainly help with that.

5) Shikanoin Heizoiu

Heizou (Image via HoYoverse)

The Inazuman detective, Shikanoin Heizou, is the last suitable character for Cashflow Supervision in Genshin Impact. His primary playstyle revolves around trigger reactions while spending most of time on-field.

Most of his damage comes from these reactions and from his normal or charged attacks.

Similar to previous cases, he, too, will have difficulty getting the normal and charged stacks from the passive. However, you can still use the 5-star catalyst on him for the high base ATK, ATK%, and Crit stats in Genshin Impact.