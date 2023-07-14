Best Wanderer build guide for Genshin Impact: Artifact and weapon recommendations

As Genshin Impact 3.8 update runs its course, players are looking forward to the Phase II banner scheduled to launch in two weeks. The upcoming banner will feature the first rerun of the 5-star fan favorite Wanderer, formerly known as Scaramouche. The Anemo DPS loves to look down on his opponent as he flies around dealing damage with his unique kit.

Those who already have him or manage to summon him will want to bring out his max potential in their builds. In this comprehensive guide, you will learn about the best artifacts and weapon choices for Wanderer.

Genshin Impact 3.8: Best artifacts and weapons for Wanderer's build

Wanderer made his debut in Genshin Impact 3.3 update and will have his first rerun in the latest 3.8 update. The 5-star Anemo Catalyst character has proved his potential as a mobile Hypercarry DPS that is capable of flying mid-air. As someone who holds the Anemo vision, he can also act as an on-field DPS that enables or swirls other off-field abilities from other units.

This guide will recommend the talent priority, the best weapons, and the best artifacts for Wanderer's build.

Talent priority and more for Wanderer's best build

While building Wanderer, you will need to focus your resources on leveling up your talents in the proper order. This will allow him to dish out more damage in the long run. The talent priority also changes based on how many constellations have been unlocked.

Here is a quick overview:

C0-C1: Normal Attacks > Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst

Normal Attacks > Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst C2-C6: Normal Attacks > Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill

Artifact recommendation for Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.8

Equip one of these (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer is a hypercarry DPS and an Anemo driver, limiting your options when it comes to his artifacts. Here are three best artifacts you can equip on him in Genshin Impact:

Desert Pavilion Chronicles

Shimenawa’s Reminiscence

Echoes of an Offering

The difference in damage output between Desert Pavilion Chronicles and Shimenawa's Reminiscence is marginal. While the former is tailor-made for Wanderer's playstyle, the latter is the most-resin efficient, and there is a high chance you might have decent pieces in your inventory already. The Desert Pavilion Chronicles can increase normal attack speed and increase the damage of normal attacks and charged attacks. The Shimenawa's Reminiscence can increase normal attack for burst energy.

Lastly, the Echoes of an Offering is also a great alternative for Wanderer's build in Genshin Impact. However, you must have at least 100 ping or lower to take proper advantage of the bonus effects.

Best weapons for Wanderer in Genshin Impact 3.8

Best 5-star weapons to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of the best weapons to use for Wanderer in version 3.8:

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance : Signature Weapon

: Signature Weapon Memory of Dust (Shielded + Unshielded)

Skyward Atlas

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds

The Widsith (R5) : Only 4-star alternative

: Only 4-star alternative Dodoco Tales (R5) : Free Event Reward

: Free Event Reward Kagura's Verity

Keep in mind that the weapon's effectiveness also changes based on how many ATK buffing characters such as Farzun, Bennett, and more are present in Wanderer's team. Make sure to consider this fact while choosing a Catalyst for him.

