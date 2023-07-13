Genshin Impact 3.8 Wanderer banner countdown, release date and 4-stars

Genshin Impact 3.8 update's second half is fast approaching. It will see the return of two beloved 5-star characters, Wanderer and Kokomi. These banners will mark Wanderer's second appearance and Kokomi's fourth. The mysterious Wanderer, aka Scaramouche, was first introduced in the game way back in patch 1.0. The character has been one of the most hyped characters ever since.

With a tragic backstory and affiliation with the Fatui, this snarky Anemo user was finally released in Genshin Impact's 3.3 update, essentially two years after he was teased.

Wanderer's Rerun banner will be released on July 25, 2023, as a part of the two limited-time character banners along with Kokomi. Players can wish during this period for a chance to obtain him. His signature weapon Tulaytullah's Remembrance, will also become available during this period.

Countdown for Genshin Impact version 3.8 Wanderer Phase II banner for all servers

Wanderer Banner from Patch 3.3. (Image via HoYoverse)

For Asia server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Wanderer's release on the Asia server of Genshin Impact. Wanderer will be released at 6:00 PM (GMT +8) on July 25, 2023, and his banner will be available till 3:00 PM (GMT +8) on August 15, 2023.

For Europe server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Wanderer's release on the Europe server. Wanderer will be released at 6:00 PM (GMT +1) on July 25, 2023, and his banner will be available until 3:00 PM (GMT +1) on August 15, 2023.

For America server

The above countdown reflects the time left for Wanderer's release on the America server. Wanderer will be released at 6:00 PM (GMT -5) on July 25, 2023, and his banner will be available until 3:00 PM (GMT -5) on August 15, 2023.

Expected 4-star characters for Genshin Impact 3.8 Second Half

Recent Genshin Impact leaks suggest that Phase II banners of version 3.8 will feature Faruzan, Yanfei, and Rosaria as the limited-time 4-star characters. Having good elemental synergy with both Wanderer and Kokomi, these 4-stars can be a good addition to any team.

While Yanfei is a decent DPS who no longer sees much play, Faruzan and Rosaria are splendid in their respective teams. Although it's not recommended to pull for 4-star constellations, players who will receive additional copies of Faruzan and Rosaria on their way toward acquiring Wanderer are sure to be delighted. Both of these characters boast a solid C6 ability.

