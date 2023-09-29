Genshin Impact Subdetection unit locations and farming routes

Genshin Impact's recent 4.1 version update has brought new character banners and in-game resources. A new local specialty named Subdetection Unit has been added and will be needed for Wriothesley's ascension. The Duke of Fortress of Meropide is officially confirmed to debut in Phase II banners, expected to drop within two weeks.

This gives interested players ample time to start pre-farming materials for Wriothesley. You will need around 168 of this new local specialty to reach level 90. Subdetection Units can be plentily found in the wild parts of the Liffey region and Fontaine Research Institute of Kinetic Energy Engineering Region.

In this guide, we will cover all the spawn locations and farming routes to follow in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Subdetection Unit's location and farming routes

According to official details, Fontaine Research Institute created detection units with new models of fabricated components. Its original purpose was to monitor various types of environmental data. On closer look, the Subdetection Units look very similar to scarabs from the Sumeru desert. They emit blue light, but getting inside their proximity will make these units start blinking red light instead.

With the recent Genshin Impact 4.1 update, you can find them in abundance in the newly introduced regions.

You can use this interactive map to follow and find their spawn locations in Genshin Impact. Note that some of these places might be locked behind new World Quests, and you must clear them first to reach these areas. You will need around 168 Subdetection Units for Wriothesley to reach max ascension. Here is a quick overview:

Ascend from Level 20: 3 Subdetection Unit

Ascend from Level 40: 10 Subdetection Unit

Ascend from Level 50: 20 Subdetection Unit

Ascend from Level 60: 30 Subdetection Unit

Ascend from Level 70: 45 Subdetection Unit

Ascend from Level 80: 60 Subdetection Unit

There are a total of 64 spawn locations in the current version. Once all the spawn locations are harvested, you must wait 48 hours for the local specialties to respawn. In the meantime, you can farm other materials for Wriothesley.

Alternatively, you can visit friends or other people's worlds through co-op sessions to collect Subdetection Units.

Farming Routes for Subdetection Units in Genshin Impact 4.1 update

Many in the community will seek fast and efficient farming routes to quickly collect the necessary amounts for Wriothesley's ascension. You can take a look at this 8-minute-long YouTube guide that will visually show all the spawn locations of Subdetection Units.

Remember that this article and the YouTube guide cover only the spawn locations available in the latest 4.1 update.