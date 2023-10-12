5 best characters for Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst in Genshin Impact

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a new 4-star event exclusive Catalyst that can obtained by taking part in the ongoing Waterborne Poetry event in Genshin Impact. Not only that, travelers can also obtain all the items needed to reach the weapon's maximum refinement level for free. Fortunately, the new Catalyst has great stats and skills, and it can be an amazing F2P option for several main DPS units in the game.

On that note, this article will list some of the best characters in Genshin Impact that can use the new free 4-star weapon Ballad of the Boundless Blue.

Genshin Impact: Ballad of the Boundless Blue stats and skills

Ballad of the Boundless Blue stats (Image via HoYoverse)

Before listing the best characters to use Ballad of the Boundless Blue in Genshin Impact, it is important to go over its skills and stats first. Here's what it looks like at level 90 R1:

Base ATK: 565

565 Second Stat: 30.6% Energy Recharge

The passive of the Ballad of the Boundless Blue increases the equipping unit's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% and 6%, respectively, within six seconds after their Normal or Charged Attack hits an opponent. This effect can be triggered once every 0.3 seconds and can be stacked up to three times. Do note that the buffs will increase with refinement ranks.

Best characters to use Ballad of the Boundless Blue

1) Wriothesley

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is one of the best F2P options for Wriothesley. (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is one of the best units that can fully utilize all the Ballad of the Boundless Blue's stats and skills. The new Catalyst increases the equipping character's Normal and Charged Attack DMG by a significant amount. This is especially beneficial to Wriothesley since his main source of damage is his Normal Attacks.

In addition, the secondary stat of 30.6% Energy Recharge can be really helpful to charge Elemental Burst faster. The new Catalyst can be a really good F2P option for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact.

2) Wanderer

It is a good F2P option to boost Wanderer's damage. (Image via HoYoverse)

The Ballad of the Boundless Blue is also an amazing weapon for Wanderer. Similar to Wriothesley, his main source of damage is also Normal Attacks. So, this weapon helps in boosting his damage. Furthermore, the additional Energy Recharge from its secondary stats can be useful for instant damage from his Elemental Burst.

3) Neuvillette

It is a decent option for Neuvillette. (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is currently one of the best main DPS characters in Genshin Impact. However, he does not have a lot of weapon options, especially for F2P players. Luckily, the new Catalyst can be a nice 4-star option for Neuvillette since it boosts his Charged Attack DMG, which is his main source of damage. The Energy Recharge is also good for him to have high Burst uptime.

4) Yanfei

The Catalyst can boost Yanfei's Charged Attack DMG. (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanfei is a 4-star Pyro DPS unit in Genshin Impact. While she is not the best damage dealer in the game, she can dish out a decent amount of damage from her Charged Attacks. This makes the Ballad of the Boundless Blue a good option for Yanfei since it can boost her damage.

Furthermore, the extra Energy Recharge can be really nice for her if players plan to run her Normal and Charged Attack hybrid build.

5) Mona

The ER stat is good for Mona. (Image via HoYoverse)

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a decent option for Mona in Genshin Impact. The Energy Recharge gained from the weapon's secondary stat is beneficial to her since her Elemental Burst is a major part of her gameplay. Furthermore, if travelers have unlocked Mona's C2, she can also be used as an on-field unit, and the new Catalyst can be one of the best F2P options for her.