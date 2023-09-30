Best 4-star weapons for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

In Ge­nshin Impact, Travelers find themselves captivated by an ever-e­xpanding cast of characters. The arrival of Neuville­tte in version 4.1 of Genshin Impact has sparked great interest among gamers, all hoping to unlock the full potential of this skilled Hydro Catalyst user. Neuvillette, also known as Fontaine­'s Chief Justice, is one of the game's most formidable characters.

Furthermore, there have been leaks sugge­sting that he might actually be the human incarnation of the Hydro Dragon. In this article, we're going to discuss the top 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact for Neuvillette to assist players in arming this potent character.

NOTE: The content of this article is based on the writer's knowledge, expertise, and testing.

Best 4-star weapons (catalysts) for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

The pote­ncy of Neuvillette’s assaults is significantly amplified by his Charged Attack, a crucial ele­ment within his arsenal. If you want to unlock his full potential, there are a handful of catalysts that can truly propel him forward.

1) Sacrificial Jade (R5)

Sacrificial Jade, a new Battle Pass weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Primary STAT - Base ATK 454

Secondary STAT - CRIT RATE 36.8%

R5 Effect - When not on the field for more than five seconds, Max HP increases by 32%, and Elemental Mastery increases by 40%. After the wielder has been on the field for 10 seconds, these effects will be removed.

One of the major contenders for Neuvillette's perfect weapon is Sacrificial Jade. Even without modifications, Sacrificial Jade surpasses Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (5-star catalysts), owing to its better Crit Rate and, more importantly, its potential to boost Neuvillette's maximum HP and Elemental Mastery. Using Sacrificial Jade necessitates a more exact team composition and rotation, and it's essential to swap Neuvillette out every 10 seconds.

This ensures that you can refresh the off-field effects from your other characters within just five seconds, allowing you to maintain a strong and effective team. To reap the most benefits from this choice, youshould consider adopting an effective Taser composition that complements Neuvillette's playstyle.

2) Prototype Amber (R5)

Prototype Amber, a craftable 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse )

Primary STAT - Base ATK 510

Secondary STAT - 41.3% HP

R5 Effect - Using an Elemental Burst regenerates six Energy every two seconds for a total of six seconds. During this time, all party members will regain 6% HP every two seconds.

Despite being a 4-star weapon, Prototype Amber has a lot of uses, which puts it higher on the tier list of Genshin Impact despite being a free-to-play choice. Prototype Amber adds a secondary stat of additional HP, which is useful for Neuvillette. It also helps the team's HP regeneration, allowing the use of a shielder while freeing up a slot for a non-healer support character. This adaptability makes Prototype Amber, particularly at full refinement, an excellent choice for gamers.

3) The Widsith (R5)

The Widsith, a 4-star weapon available from the Standard banner (Image via Genshin Impact)

Primary STAT- Base ATK 510

Secondary STAT - CRIT DMG 55.1%

R5 Effect - When a character enters the field, they will hear a random theme song for 10 seconds. This can happen once every 30 seconds. It can increase the ATK, Elemental DMG, and Elemental Mastery by 120%, 96%, and 480, respectively.

The Widsith is a standard banner weapon that is well-suited for catalyst users who specialize in DPS. Its passive is intriguing because it has a random chance to raise ATK by 120 %, Elemental DMG by 96%, or Elemental Mastery by 480. Out of these three options, the Elemental Damage increase is the most useful for Neuvillette.

4) Ballad of The Boundless Blue (R5)

Primary STAT - Base ATK 565

Secondary STAT - Energy Recharge 30.6%

R5 Effect - Normal Attack DMG will be raised by 16%, and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 12% within six seconds of hitting an opponent. Maximum of three stacks. This can happen once every 0.3s.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a new weapon available during a limited-time event that provides Neuvillette with a viable free-to-play option. This weapon allows him to frequently use his Elemental Burst while also increasing the damage of his Normal Attack and Charged Attack. As this weapon can be fully enhanced, players will be able to harness its effects to improve Neuvillette's performance.

5) Solar Pearl (R5)

Solar Pearl, another Battle Pass 4-star weapon (Image via Genshin Impact)

Primary STAT - Base ATK 510

Secondary STAT - CRIT Rate 27.6%

R5 Effect - Normal Attack strikes enhance Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG by 40% for six seconds. Similarly, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst DMG strikes raise Normal Attack DMG by 40% for six seconds.

Solar Pearl is a 4-star Battle Pass weapon with CRIT Rate as its secondary stat, making it a powerful competitor against other 5-star catalysts of Genshin Impact. If your Neuvillette artifact build has adequate HP and CRIT DMG, Solar Pearl's CRIT rate will be the icing on the cake. It also increases a character's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage by 40% for six seconds.

These are the best possible 4-star weapons currently available in Genshin Impact for Neuvillette, the Chief Justice of Fontaine.