Genshin Impact 4.1 free weapon: Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst stats and how to get it

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a free 4-star Catalyst that players can obtain in Genshin Impact 4.1 via the main event of the patch. The free weapon has 30.6% Energy Recharge and 565 ATK at Level 90, which are standard stats that aren't too noteworthy. However, it has an effect tied to buffing Normal and Charged Attack damage, something that is handy for several characters.

You must participate in the Waterborne Poetry event to get Ballad of the Boundless Blue in Genshin Impact 4.1. Keep in mind that its Refinement Material, Dandelion Bookmark, is also available at four copies a piece in this event, allowing you to R5 the weapon for free.

Genshin Impact 4.1 Ballad of the Boundless Blue stats and effect

Expand Tweet

Here is a quick rundown of this free Catalyst's stats in Genshin Impact 4.1:

Level 1: 44 ATK and 6.7 Energy Recharge

44 ATK and 6.7 Energy Recharge Level 90: 565 ATK and 30.6% Energy Recharge

Ballad of the Boundless Blue has the same stats as Hakushin Ring and Wine and Song, which are also in the Catalyst class.

However, Ballad of the Boundless Blue's effect is as follows:

"Within 6s after Normal or Charged Attacks hit an opponent, Normal Attack DMG will be increased by 8/10/12/14/16% and Charged Attack DMG will be increased by 6/7.5/9/10.5/12%. Max 3 stacks. Can occur once every 0.3s."

Basically, every Refinement Level adds 2% to its Normal Attack DMG buff and 1.5% to its Charged Attack DMG buff. Remember, you must use a Dandelion Bookmark to raise this particular Catalyst's Refinement Level.

How to get Ballad of the Boundless Blue for free in Genshin Impact 4.1

This Catalyst was confirmed to be present at this event via the Genshin Impact 4.1 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Waterborne Poetry is an event that only occurs once in Genshin Impact 4.1. If you want to get Ballad of the Boundless Blue, you must participate and fulfill the criteria to unlock it. Note that past weapons that were only available in certain events have never returned.

Thus, if you miss the opportunity to get this free Catalyst in Genshin Impact 4.1, you will likely never get another chance to get it or its Refinement Materials. This weapon can be a solid budget option for any unit that regularly does Normal or Charged Attacks in a class with not too many free alternatives.

Ballad of the Boundless Blue Ascension Materials

Here are the Ascension Materials for this free weapon (Image via Ambr.top)

Here are the total Ascension Materials you need to max out Ballad of the Boundless Blue from start to finish in Genshin Impact:

3x Boreal Wolf's Milk Took

9x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth

9x Boreal Wolf's Broken Frang

4x Boreal Wolf's Nostalgia

15x Fragile Bone Shard

18x Sturdy Bone Shard

27x Fossilized Bone Shard

10x Treasure Hoarder Insignia

15x Silver Raven Insignia

18x Golden Raven Insignia

150,000 Mora (not including Mora used to level up the Catalyst)

Getting these materials should be pretty simple, especially since everything could have been pre-farmed beforehand. Here is a summary of where you can get them:

You can get the Boreal Wolf's items from Cecilia Garden on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.

You can get the Bone Shards from defeated Vishaps.

You can get the Insignias from defeated Treasure Hoarders.

That's everything that Travelers need to know about this new weapon.