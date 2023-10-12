Genshin Impact has released a new 4-star Catalyst called Ballad of the Boundless Blue. It is an amazing weapon with decent stats and skill and is a really good F2P option. Fortunately, the new Catalyst can be obtained for free by participating in Waterborne Poetry, which is the flagship event of the ongoing version 4.1 update, featuring several characters from Liyue and Mondstadt, including Venti and Hu Tao.

In addition, travelers can also collect the Dandelion Bookmarks by playing the event to obtain the refinement materials for Ballad of the Boundless Blue for free.

Note that this Catalyst is an event-exclusive item, so it won't be available once the Waterborne Poetry event has ended.

Play the Waterborne Poetry event to get Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst for free in Genshin Impact

Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a new 4-star event-exclusive Catalyst that can be acquired as a reward for participating in the ongoing Waterborne Poetry event in Genshin Impact. To obtain it, Travelers must take part in all the mini-games in the event and collect 200 Poetry Gala Fervor.

After collecting the required amount of Fervor points, go to the event shop and click on the Poetry Gala Fervor section. Next, click on the claim option to obtain the Ballad of the Boundless Blue Catalyst.

Fortunately, the new weapon can be obtained on the first day of Waterborne Poetry, and players can level it up as soon they get it.

How to get the refinement materials for Ballad of the Boundless Blue?

As mentioned previously, Travelers can also obtain the refinement materials of the Catalyst for free by playing the event. To do so, they must obtain more Poetry Gala Fervor by taking part in all the mini-games of the Waterborne Poetry whenever they are released.

It should be noted that a total of 1000 Poetry Gala Fervor is required to obtain the Catalyst and its refinement items in Genshin Impact.

Once again, after collecting the required amount of Poetry Gala Fervor points, go to the event shop and claim the rewards to get Dandelion Bookmarks. Unlike other weapons obtained from gacha, the Ballad of the Boundless Blue requires four Dandelion Bookmarks to reach the maximum refinement level. So make sure to claim them before October 30, 2023, which is when the event ends.

As mentioned previously, Travelers should remember that the Ballad of the Boundless Blue is a weapon that can only be obtained from the Waterborne Poetry event, and it will be gone forever once the Genshin Impact 4.1 update has ended.