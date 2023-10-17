Genshin Impact Wriothesley teams guide: Best comps and teammates

Genshin Impact has finally released Wriothesley, a much-awaited character from Fontaine. He is the first 5-star Cryo male and a Cryo Catalyst user in the game. He is an amazing DPS unit that mostly relies on his Normal and Charged Attacks to deal an insane amount of damage, and he is a pretty F2P-friendly unit. Luckily, the Duke of Fortress of Meropide can fit into several teams in Genshin Impact.

Travelers can find some of Wriothesley's best teams in this article. This will include F2P options with 4-star units and premium team options with mostly 5-star characters in Genshin Impact.

5 best teams for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact 4.1

1) Wriothesley + Shenhe + Xiangling + Bennett

Best Wriothesley Melt team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

A Melt team comp is arguably the best option for Wriothesley to deal the most amount of damage consistently. This entry includes Shenhe, Xiangling, and Bennett as his party members. Using these units will unlock Cryo and Pyro Resonances to give more CRIT Rate and ATK% bonus.

Shenhe will buff Wriothesley's Cryo DMG, and Bennett will buff his ATK. Meanwhile, Xiangling's Pyronado will apply Pyro to trigger the Melt reaction. It should be noted that Wriothesley's Elemental Skill drains his HP, so Bennett will also be the much-needed healer for the team.

This is an incredibly reliable team and one of the best team comps for the Duke of Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact.

2) Wriothesley + Yun Jin + Xiangling + Bennett

F2P Melt team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's another Melt team comp for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact. Compared to the previous entry, Yun Jin will replace Shenhe to make it more F2P friendly and accessible to players who do not have the latter.

Once again, Xiangling will apply Pyro from her Pyronado to enemies for Wriothesley to trigger a Melt reaction, and Bennett will buff his ATK. Having two Pyro units will also unlock the Pyro Resonance to further increase the party's ATK.

Furthermore, Yun Jin will directly buff Wriothesley's Normal Attack DMG. This is a really good F2P team option for the latest Cryo character in Genshin Impact.

3) Wriothesley + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe, Kazuha, and Kokomi are some of the best characters in Genshin Impact to use with Wriothesley in a Permafreeze team. All the units in this party are 5-star, so it is not F2P friendly, but it delivers its worth and works similarly to Ayaka's premium freeze team.

Shenhe and Kazuha are the main support units in the party. They can provide an insane amount of Cryo DMG bonus to Wriothesley and significantly increase his damage. Meanwhile, Kokomi applies Hydro to trigger the freeze reaction and heals the team.

4) Wriothesley + Nahida + Kazuha + Kokomi

Fridge team comp (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley can also be used in a Fridge team with Nahida. This party mostly relies on raw Cryo DMG and Bloom for damage. Wriothesley will remain the on-field main DPS unit in this team as well. Meanwhile, Nahida can use her Elemental Skill to consistently apply Dendro to enemies while off-field. At the same, Kokomi applies Hydro to create Dendro cores and freeze the enemies.

Kazuha is essential to group up the enemies while shredding their Elemental Resistance and simply buff Wriothesley's damage.

5) Wriothesley + Shenhe + Kazuha + Bennett

Wriothesley Hypercarry (Image via HoYoverse)

This is a Hypercarry team recommendation for the Duke of Fortress of Meropide. It is a straightforward party with three support units primarily focusing on increasing the on-field unit's damage.

Shenhe and Kazuha will buff Wriothesley's Cryo DMG and shred the enemy's Elemental Resistance. Meanwhile, Bennett provides more ATK buffs to get the most damage possible.