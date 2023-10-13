5 reasons to pull for Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

Wriothesley will finally be playable in Genshin Impact from October 17, 2023, onward. Many players will be looking forward to pulling him, but others might be unsure of his potential. This article will focus on five positive aspects of this character and why some Travelers may feel inclined to try and summon him on his banner. For clarification, his personal Character Event Wish is known as Tempestuous Destiny.

If you want to pull him, then you should use your Primogems and Intertwined Fates on that banner. Some Genshin Impact players won't regret pulling him, especially if they take advantage of his strengths, as described in the reasons posted below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

5 reasons to spend your Primogems and Intertwined Fates on Wriothesley in Genshin Impact

1) First Cryo Catalyst in Genshin Impact

He's a unique character (Image via HoYoverse)

Even if Charlotte will debut in the following patch, it's still worth mentioning that Wriothesley will be the first-ever Cryo Catalyst in Genshin Impact 4.1. That might not seem like a big deal until you remember that he can basically always apply Cryo with Normal Attacks.

Teams that focus on Cryo-based Elemental Reactions will love him. For example, you can easily continue to trigger Frozen with him and a good off-field Hydro character like Yelan. There's a lot of potential with this character just by virtue of his unique combination of element and weapon type.

2) He can create ice bridges

Expand Tweet

This reason is related to the previous one, except it focuses more on general exploration. Wriothesley is capable of creating ice platforms across water due to the fact that he can trigger Cryo on every Normal Attack in Genshin Impact. That makes him much easier to use than Kaeya or other Cryo units in that regard.

Not to mention, it looks cool when he punches the air to solidify water. This tech can be helpful if you need to cross a lake but don't want to bother with swimming or lack another character with good mobility.

3) You already have Shenhe

Shenhe is an excellent 5-star character who synergizes with Wriothesley in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Shenhe is an amazing support unit for any Cryo DPS in Genshin Impact. Most people tend to run her alongside Ayaka, but any other similar character could suffice in Ayaka's place. Enter Wriothesley. He's a 5-star Cryo Catalyst intended to be a main DPS.

Having somebody like Shenhe is going to enable him greatly in some Genshin Impact team comps. Shenhe is rather niche without a dedicated Cryo DPS, meaning those who have pulled her before may wish to consider spending their Primogems and Intertwined Fates on the Tempestuous Destiny banner.

4) Good Normal and Charged Attack-based kit

Wriothesley is great if you have good artifacts suited for Normal and Charged Attacks. For instance, Marechaussee Hunter and Desert Pavilion Chronicle have some synergy with this character's kit. He has an Elemental Skill, Passive, and even Constellations tied to Normal and Charged Attacks.

Some players may also enjoy this type of playstyle. Such gameplay can feel more interactive than what other characters can do, although that's merely a matter of personal preference.

5) You want a good DPS character

Some players may also love his design (Image via HoYoverse)

This reason is simple, yet it's always important for Genshin Impact players to know. Some characters have certain roles in which they'll succeed. Wriothesley is clearly a main DPS unit, so you may want to pull him if you have good support characters like Shenhe or Bennett and are looking for somebody strong from a recent Version Update.

Early theory-crafting numbers for Wriothesley are promising, and him being capable of dealing so much damage while potentially freezing enemies is a pretty fun mechanic.

