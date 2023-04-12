Best characters for A Thousand Floating Dreams in Genshin Impact

The Genshin Impact 3.6 update has finally arrived, bringing along new characters and weapon banners. The latest weapon banner features a 5-star Catalyst weapon known as A Thousand Floating Dreams. Although it's Nahida's signature weapon, there are many other characters who can use it rather effectively.

With its elemental mastery secondary stats, this weapon is particularly useful for characters who rely heavily on elemental reactions. In this guide, we will explore the best characters to use A Thousand Floating Dreams. Whether you're a seasoned player or just starting out, this guide will help you get the most out of this powerful Catalyst in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Best characters for A Thousand Floating Dreams

A Thousand Floating Dreams is a 5-star Catalyst in Genshin Impact that has returned for its first rerun together with Nahida on the limited banners. This is an excellent weapon choice for elemental reactions due to its sub-stats. When fully ascended to level 90, this weapon provides 542 base ATK and 265 Elemental Mastery as secondary stats.

The weapon's passive, A Thousand Nights' Dawnsong, grants the wielder different buffs based on the elemental types of other party members. Having the same elemental type will provide a 32 Elemental Mastery bonus. If not, the equipping character gains 10% elemental DMG%. This effect can be stacked up to three times, with all party members receiving additional Elemental Mastery.

Here's a list of characters that can effectively use A Thousand Floating Dreams:

1) Nahida

A Thousand Floating Dreams is Nahida's signature weapon. As a signature weapon, it's clearly the strongest option for her in any team composition in Genshin Impact.

Nahida can use her signature weapon to deal massive amounts of damage as an on-field or off-field Dendro DPS. The weapon's passive is tailor-made for her as it provides tons of Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG bonuses to Nahida. Additionally, nearby party members will receive additional Elemental Mastery as well.

2) Yae Miko

A Thousand Floating Dreams is an effective weapon choice for Yae Miko in Genshin Impact. With the introduction of Spread and Aggravate reactions, off-field Electro DPS such as Yae Miko have gained popularity with increased pick rates.

For Yae Miko, this 5-star Catalyst weapon is a strong option when used in Dendro teams, where the entire team's damage focuses heavily on Elemental Reactions that benefit from EM. However, Yae Miko will lose her own damage when used outside Dendro team compositions with this weapon.

3) Sucrose

For Sucrose, A Thousand Floating Dreams happens to be one of the best 5-star weapons to use. Sucrose can take advantage of this EM-based Catalyst to dish out massive damage numbers while triggering Swirl reactions in Genshin Impact.

Furthermore, the weapon's passive will help her increase her personal damage and provide additional Elemental Mastery to nearby party members.

4) Lisa

Lisa is a free starter character and can take full advantage of A Thousand Floating Dreams in Genshin Impact. When featured in a Dendro team, this weapon is extremely powerful in her hands as it triggers powerful Aggravate reactions.

Additionally, Lisa doesn't have any trouble activating the weapon's passive to receive tons of Elemental Mastery and Elemental DMG% bonuses. This way, she can increase her personal damage when performing as an on-field Electro driver or quickswap DPS.

5) Yanfei

Lastly, A Thousand Floating Dreams is a strong option for Yanfei in Genshin Impact. With the 5-star Catalyst equipped, Yanfei can gain an unmatched amount of Elemental Mastery and DMG bonuses, allowing her to deal tons of personal damage.

The additional amount of Elemental Mastery is ideal for Yanfei's transformative reaction builds in Genshin Impact such as Overload, Burning, Burgeon, etc.

