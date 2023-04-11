When will Genshin Impact 3.6 be available to play? Banners time and characters

Excitement rises among the Genshin Impact community as the next major update is less than a day away. Officials have revealed that it will be available on the official servers at 11 AM (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. The highly anticipated 3.6 update will bring tons of new content, including new characters, weapons, artifacts, and many more.

Fans cannot wait to spend their Primogems on popular reruns banners such as Nilou and Nahida. The new update will also introduce a new desert area in Sumeru. However, fans will have to wait for the server maintenance to complete before they can dive into the new content.

Genshin Impact 3.6 will go live after server maintenance

As already mentioned, Genshin Impact is scheduled for its next major update to go live at 11 AM (UTC+8) on April 12, 2023. HoYoverse officials always choose this time to launch their new patch updates once the server maintenance is complete.

Veteran players will already be aware that the official servers will be shut down for maintenance before every version updates. This is standard practice by the developers to ensure a smoother gameplay experience when the new update rolls out.

Based on previous updates, the update maintenance always takes place at 6 AM (UTC+8) on the same day as the patch release. The server downtime will last for approximately five hours. During this time, players cannot access their accounts in Genshin Impact. Fortunately, they are compensated with free Primogems (around 300-600) for their convenience. It is sent directly to the player's in-game mailboxes.

Genshin Impact 3.6 Phase I banner characters and release time

The new patch 3.6 update release will start with Phase I banners which will be rolled out simultaneously with the new version. Here, players will get a chance to wish on new characters and weapon banners. Official announcements have revealed the following characters to be featured in the first half:

Nilou (Dendro)

Nahida (Hydro)

Layla (Cryo)

Dori (Electro)

Kuki Shinobu (Electro)

Nilou and Nahida are 5-star characters from Sumeru and will have their first reruns in Genshin Impact. The rest of the characters mentioned have a 4-star rarity and unique abilities to support their teammates in a party. Both character banners will be available for 21 days until May 2, 2023.

Upcoming weapon banner in Phase I (Image via HoYoverse)

Speaking of banners, fans can also try their gacha luck on the upcoming weapon banner. Here are all the 4-star weapons that will be featured in Phase I:

Stringless (Bow)

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Fragments (Catalyst)

Favonius Greatsword (Claymore)

As per the 5-star weapon, the Epitome Invocation will feature A Thousand Floating Dreams (Catalyst) and Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword). These are Nahida and Nilou's signature weapons.

