Best characters to pair with Furina in Genshin Impact (as per leaks)

Furina is a Genshin Impact character with a ton of potential as far as viable team compositions go. Keep in mind that she's capable of dealing good Hydro DMG, healing all allies, and even buffing their outgoing damage. She has both Ousia and Pneuma, meaning she can also be very useful for general exploration in Fontaine. Leaks about her kit are out, so it's not too hard to predict who her best allies will be.

Note that this article is based on the latest rounds of Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks. Content tied to Furina's abilities is always subject to change, which could throw off her potential best allies, as described below.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Some of Furina's best allies in Genshin Impact

Some of her best allies are listed below (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina's sheer utility within her kit makes her a godsend in any team that wants a great Hydro support unit. Examples of team comps that would want the Hydro Archon include:

Ayaka + Shenhe + Jean

Nahida + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan

Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Bennett

Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu

Neuvillette + Kokomi + Zhongli

Wriothesley + Kokomi + Kazuha

Wriothesley + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu

This list is only a small section of viable teams you could realistically build with Furina in Genshin Impact. Let's look more in-depth why the Hydro Archon is so splashable.

Why Furina can easily fit into most teams

The Hydro Archon has the potential to change the meta (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the Hydro Archons' strengths, as per the latest Genshin Impact leaks:

Great Hydro application: Her Elemental Skill and Burst are great for applying Hydro. Note that her Elemental Skill is great for off-field application.

Her Elemental Skill and Burst are great for applying Hydro. Note that her Elemental Skill is great for off-field application. Synergy with characters who alter their own HP: Her Elemental Skill can raise or reduce an ally's HP, depending on Furina's Arkhe alignment. Also, her Burst is more effective if an ally's HP is constantly changing.

Her Elemental Skill can raise or reduce an ally's HP, depending on Furina's Arkhe alignment. Also, her Burst is more effective if an ally's HP is constantly changing. Good damage and healing buff: Her Elemental Burst can increase outgoing damage and incoming healing.

Her Elemental Burst can increase outgoing damage and incoming healing. Synergy with other healers: One of her Passives is connected to healing overflows. If you have a great healer on your team, you can easily trigger this ability.

These are all solid reasons. Hydro is a great element for various Elemental Reactions, and Hyperbloom, Frozen, Vaporize, etc., are meta in the current Genshin Impact patches. Not too many characters currently alter their own HP, but the ones that do are very strong (i.e., Neuvillette, Wriothesley, and Hu Tao).

Healers are in a good spot in the current meta, with units such as Baizhu and Kokomi being some of the most used Genshin Impact characters in the Spiral Abyss. Everything that Furina has in her kit meshes well with the current meta.

It is worth waiting for more definitive teambuilding guides to come out in Genshin Impact 4.2 since more testing for the Hydro Archon is needed. Until then, the previously listed team compositions should theoretically work well with this potentially top-tier character.

Poll : Is Furina your favorite character overall in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes