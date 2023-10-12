First week sales comparison between Neuvillette and Archons in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette's banner has been out for nearly two weeks now in Genshin Impact 4.1. It might be interesting for some players to see how his banner faired against the Archons, given their relevance to the story and meta. This article will source Genshin Lab for all banner sales information. Just note that such data only includes the Chinese iOS market, meaning several other regions and platforms will be missing.

Nonetheless, it can be a good indicator of a character's success, especially since Genshin Impact is a Chinese game. The Archons referenced here include Venti, Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, and Nahida. Furina was yet to be playable by this time.

The second week's data will also be included for reference.

Looking at the first week sales for Neuvillette vs the Archons in Genshin Impact

This is how Neuvillette and Hu Tao's banners compare to everybody else's (Image via Genshin Lab)

Due to how Genshin Lab collects data regarding banner sales, there is no way to prove how Neuvillette did by himself. The only information available is his banner that ran alongside Hu Tao. Thus, this article technically compares those two units' Wishes in Genshin Impact 4.1 to the Archons from past updates.

Here is the relevant data based on the time chosen above:

Nahida & Yoimiya: $27,165,020

$27,165,020 Raiden Shogun: $25,624,885

$25,624,885 Raiden Shogun & Ayato: $25,196,483

$25,196,483 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi: $22,281,594

$22,281,594 Nahida & Nilou: $21,773,951

$21,773,951 Zhongli & Ganyu: $16,318,365

$16,318,365 Cyno & Venti: $14,665,645

$14,665,645 Ayato & Venti: $14,397,596

$14,397,596 Venti: $14,440,448

$14,440,448 Tighnari & Zhongli: $13,971,546

$13,971,546 Venti's rerun: $12,786,565

$12,786,565 Zhongli: $9,314,318

$9,314,318 Neuvillette & Hu Tao: $7,518,784

$7,518,784 Zhongli's rerun: $7,057,661

$7,057,661 Zhongli & Tartaglia: $5,783,268

The Chief Justice of Fontaine didn't do too well compared to the Archons, as far as this data goes.

His sales aren't too far off from Zhongli's (Image via Genshin Lab)

Nahida, Raiden Shogun, and Venti appear to be far more popular by comparison. Zhongli is the only Archon with a few banners below Neuvillette's. Even then, such Genshin Impact Wishes were only for Zhongli's reruns and not his debut.

Meta characters don't always perform too well based on Genshin Lab's data. For instance, Kokomi was last place by the seventh day of her debuting banner, yet she's excellent in the Spiral Abyss today. It is also possible for a rerun to outperform a character's debut, as evident in Hu Tao and Yelan's rerun being number one.

Second week sales

The second week's sales (Image via Genshin Lab)

The second week's sales haven't been finalized, yet the Chief Justice of Fontaine has risen a bit through the ranks. Relevant figures by the end of the second week include:

Nahida & Yoimiya: $32,868,251

$32,868,251 Raiden Shogun & Ayato: $32,780,728

$32,780,728 Raiden Shogun: $29,957,408

$29,957,408 Raiden Shogun & Kokomi: $28,299,699

$28,299,699 Nahida & Nilou: $26,186,185

$26,186,185 Venti: $23,385,610

$23,385,610 Zhongli & Ganyu: $22,218,158

$22,218,158 Ayato & Venti: $19,187,059

$19,187,059 Cyno & Venti: $18,453,494

$18,453,494 Tighnari & Zhongli: $18,437,574

$18,437,574 Venti's rerun: $14,652,849

$14,652,849 Zhongli: $13,160,070

$13,160,070 Neuvillette & Hu Tao: $11,504,849 and counting

$11,504,849 and counting Zhongli's rerun: $8,695,798

$8,695,798 Zhongli & Tartaglia: $7,489,781

Nonetheless, most Archons are still outselling him. It will be interesting to see how the data changes next week. Travelers should know that Furina will become playable in Genshin Impact 4.2, so it won't be long until her banner sales data becomes available.

