What is Neuvillette's true identity in Genshin Impact?

Neuvillette is a much stronger character than he might appear in Genshin Impact. He reveals his true identity in Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act IV - Cataclysm's Quickening. More specifically, the revelation happens in the Calamitous Tread quest within that chain. Spoiler alert: The Chief Justice of Fontaine is actually the Dragon Sovereign of Water.

This important plot point is made very clear in Genshin Impact 4.1, so it's no longer a theory like it was in previous patches. Neuvillette doesn't have a Vision and is known to be a few hundred years old. To be a Dragon Sovereign of Water is quite a big deal.

Neuvillette is the Dragon Sovereign of Water in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 4.1 introduced a new series of Archon Quests for players to complete. One of them involves some hard-to-miss dialogue that confirms a certain character's true identity. During Calamitous Tread, the Traveler can say the following after thinking about Neuvillette's powers:

"...He's the Dragon Sovereign of Water."

Paimon acts flabbergasted before eventually saying the following lines of dialogue:

"We were just guessing randomly... We didn't guess right, did we? You're not actually the Dragon Sovereign of Water, right? Well, if you don't want to confirm or deny..."

The Chief Justice of Fontaine confirms the accusation by responding with this message:

"You guessed correctly. I sincerely hope you'll be able to keep this a secret for me."

It's as good of a confirmation of his identity as anything.

Voice-overs tied to his identity

Anybody who paid attention to the old Genshin Impact 4.1 leaks might remember this voice line:

"Now that I have reclaimed one of the Seven Authorities from the hands of the usurpers, I have regained my true form. I am now a fully fledged dragon, powerful enough to judge the rest of the gods. My final destiny is to judge the Usurper-King in the heavens above. But until that time comes, I will lend my power to you."

He also had some voice-overs tied to judging the other Archons, indicating that Neuvillette is far stronger than the average character. The Seven Dragon Sovereigns were largely mysterious in past updates, but new storyline developments have added some new tidbits about them.

Who are the Dragon Sovereigns in Genshin Impact?

The Chief Justice of Fontaine is the most prevalent Sovereign known so far (Image via HoYoverse)

Every element in Genshin Impact has an associated Sovereign with them. For example, the Dragon Sovereign of Water perished long ago before being resurrected as the Neuvillette that Travelers know and love. Barely any Sovereigns are known, with the only other revealed ones being Apep (Dendro) and Nibelung (unknown element).

The Seven Dragon Sovereigns ruled the world before the Primordial One and Archons showed up. These dragons' power was known to be tremendous. That said, Travellers might want to know that Neuvillette confirms in Calamitous Tread that no current Sovereign possesses their "full dragonhood."

Apep is another known Sovereign (Image via HoYoverse)

The lore surrounding the Seven Dragon Sovereigns will likely be developed further in later updates. It will be interesting to see how Neuvillette plays into the future storylines, given the importance of this group of creatures to the overall plot.

