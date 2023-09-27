5 best Neuvillette team comps in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette has finally been released in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update as a playable character and is featured on the limited-time character banners alongside Hu Tao. As the Chief Justice of Fontaine, who plays a pivotal role in the storyline, players are hyped up about his release and can't wait to explore this new region with him at the forefront of their teams.

He is a 5-star Catalyst user from the Hydro element, with access to multiple elemental reactions. As such, there are several viable team compositions for him in Genshin Impact. Neuvillette is a Main DPS, and with proper support characters in the team, he can be a very strong damage dealer. It is also recommended to have a shielder on his teams to provide resistance from interruption.

This article will list the five best team comps to play Neuvillette in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Neuvillette's best team comps in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette as seen in the teaser. (Image via HoYoverse)

Hydro is one of the most versatile elements in Genshin Impact and can react with all other game elements. Therefore, Neuvillette has a variety of strong team comps at his disposal. Travelers can build teams for Vaporize, Bloom, Hyperbloom, and more with him as the main DPS. However, Neuvillette's strongest team comp will be Hypercarry.

1) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Fischl + Zhongli

Neuvillette Hypercarry team (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Hypercarry team is Neuvillette's strongest team comp. It features him as the main DPS, Fischl as a sub-DPS to apply Electro off-field, and Zhongli to provide shields and resistance from interruption. Lastly, Kazuha is here to buff the Hydro damage and apply a debuff using the Viridescent Venerer artifact set.

Players can also opt for either Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, or Kuki Shinobu in place of Fischl.

2) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Neuvillette Vaporize team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This classic Vaporize team comp can effortlessly defeat any boss monster in Genshin Impact. With Neuvillette's consistent Hydro application paired with Xiangling and Bennett's off-field Pyro application, this is a very strong team.

Although Kazuha is recommended for the role of Anemo support, players can also opt for Sucrose as a F2P alternative.

3) Neuvillette + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu + Zhongli

Neuvillette Hyperbloom team (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hyperbloom teams are generally very strong in Genshin Impact, and this team comp features Neuvillette as the Hydro lead. This is a very straightforward team that uses him and Nahida to produce Dendro Cores via Bloom, and Kuki Shinobu to apply Electro in order to trigger Hyperbloom.

Similar to the Hypercarry team, Zhongli is here to provide shielding and resistance to interruption when Neuvillette uses his Charged Attacks.

4) Neuvillette + Nilou + Nahida + Baizhu

Neuvillette Bloom team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a variation of the popular Nilou Bloom team that can overcome any challenge in Genshin Impact with relative ease. This is a very straightforward team where the Hydro characters react with the Dendro characters to trigger Bloom and produce Nilou's Bountiful Cores, a stronger version of Dendro Cores.

5) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Fischl + Yae Miko

Neuvillette Taser team (Image via Sportskeeda)

This team heavily relies on continuous damage that can be inflicted by the Electrocharged reaction. Fischl and Yae Miko provide excellent off-field Electro applications for Neuvillette to proc reactions. Similar to other teams, Kazuha is here to buff the elemental damage while applying a debuff using Viridescent Venerer.