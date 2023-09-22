How to play Neuvillette in Genshin Impact: Skill, Burst, gameplay and official abilities explained

Neuvillette will be released in the first half of Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.1 update. He will become available on the limited-time character banners alongside Hu Tao as soon as version 4.1 goes live on September 27, 2023. As the Chief Justice of Fontaine, he plays a major role in the storyline and has devoted fans eagerly waiting for his arrival.

Neuvillette is a unique Hydro DPS in Genshin Impact whose kit focuses on his special charged attacks to deal high damage. This article will guide players on how to efficiently play Neuvillette while also explaining his Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and other abilities.

Neuvillette's playstyle and kit in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact's 4.1 update who wields the Hydro element. He will be a DPS using a Catalyst as his weapon of choice. HoYoverse has officially released footage of Neuvillette gameplay, and naturally, fans are curious to learn more about him.

Neuvillette is able to perform a special type of charged attack called "Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment," which is capable of dealing massive amounts of AoE Hydro DMG to players in a straight line. What's even cooler is its resemblance to the iconic Kamehameha move from Dragon Ball Z.

However, it may be easier to understand Neuvillette's kit by first discussing his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Neuvillette's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette's Elemental Skill is called "O Tears, I Shall Repay." It can be used to summon Raging Waterfalls that will deal AoE Hydro DMG to the enemies scaling off Neuvillette's max HP. When the skill hits a foe, it will generate three Sourcewater Droplets, which are an important aspect of Neuvillette's gameplay and will be discussed ahead.

At certain intervals, his Elemental Skill will also inflict Pneuma-aligned Hydro DMG.

Neuvillette's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

The Elemental Burst of Neuvillette is called "O Tides, I Have Returned." Upon using it, he will unleash waves that will deal AoE Hydro DMG to opponents based on Neuvillette's max HP. His Elemental Burst will also summon two additional waterfalls, dealing additional AoE Hydro DMG after a short duration.

A total of six Sourcewater Droplets will also be generated after using his burst.

Neuvillette's special charged attack in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette using Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Neuvillette can perform Normal Attacks that deal elemental damage like other Catalyst users, his main damage will come from performing his special charged attack called "Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment."

When players hold-press their Normal Attack button to prepare a charged attack, Neuvillette will enter into the "Charged Attack Empowerment: Legal Evaluation" state. During this period, he will start forming a circular Seal of Arbitration behind him. Players can also move him during this phase to aim in the direction of an enemy.

If the Seal of Arbitration doesn't form completely, Neuvillette will perform a generic charge attack. However, if the seal is complete, he will perform the preferred Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment. This attack will deal continuous AoE Hydro DMG to all the enemies in its path for three seconds. Neuvillette will also lose HP during the attack if it is higher than 50%.

Sourcewater Droplets formed after Neuvillette's Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

One peculiar mechanism that fans can make use of when playing Neuvillette is utilizing the Sourcewater Droplets formed via his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst.

Neuvillette is capable of absorbing three droplets to immediately form the Seal of Arbitration, allowing for an instant Charged Attack: Equitable Judgment. Therefore, it is recommended to perform the charged attacks after using either of his abilities.

It is also noteworthy that Neuvillette can heal himself when he absorbs Sourcewater Droplets, compensating for the HP loss caused by his special charged attack.

