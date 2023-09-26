Best Neuvillette build in Genshin Impact: F2P, Hypercarry, and DPS guide

Neuvillette will finally make his debut in the first half of Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.1 update. As the Chief Justice of Fontaine with a crucial role in the storyline, he is one of the most-awaited characters in the game. Players worldwide are eagerly waiting to obtain the unit once he is released in the title on September 27, 2023.

Neuvillette is a Hydro DPS in Genshin Impact who wields a Catalyst as his weapon of choice. Naturally, players are curious about his best builds for maximum damage.

This article covers Neuvillette's best weapons, artifact sets, talents, and more.

Genshin Impact Neuvillette build guide

Neuvillette as seen in a teaser (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is a brand-new playable character slated to release in the first half of Genshin Impact's 4.1 update. Players will have the opportunity to obtain him and his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, starting from September 27, 2023, till October 18, 2023.

Neuvillette will be a DPS from the Hydro element. He uses a Catalyst as his weapon, and his damage scales off his HP. Therefore, players will want to focus on his HP alongside his Crit Rate and Crit DMG when building him.

The sections ahead discuss three different builds for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact- DPS, Hypercarry, and F2P.

Neuvillette Main DPS build

Neuvillette using his Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is meant to be played as a Hydro main DPS, and as such, players will want to focus on stats that will improve his damage. It is also recommended to build around 140-160% Energy Recharge on him.

Neuvillette's talent priorities: Normal Attacks > Elemental Burst + Elemental Skill

For main stats on the artifacts, players should select the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% Hydro DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

When it comes to substats, the following should be prioritized:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP%

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

As for Neuvillette's artifact sets, these are the recommended options:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

2-piece Tenacity of the Milelith + 2-piece Vourukasha's Glow

4-piece Heart of Depth

The best weapons for Neuvillette are the following, in order of their damage:

Tome of the Eternal Flow

Sacrificial Jade

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Wind

Jadefall Splendor

Neuvillette Hypercarry build

Neuvillette's best Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette's best team in Genshin Impact is the Hypercarry team, which includes Kazuha, Fischl, and Zhongli. When built for this team comp, he can function with 130-150% Energy Recharge. It is also recommended to have his Constellation 2 for this build.

Neuvillette's talent priorities: Normal Attacks > Elemental Burst + Elemental Skill

For main stats on the artifacts, players should select the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% Hydro DMG Bonus Crit Rate/Crit DMG

When it comes to substats, the following should be prioritized:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP%

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

As for the artifact set, it is recommended to use the 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter for this build.

For Neuvillette's weapon, using his signature catalyst, Tome of the Eternal Flow, will provide the highest damage.

Neuvillette F2P build

Best Neuvillette F2P weapons (Image via Sportskeeda)

Neuvillette's F2P build is relatively similar to his DPS build with budget options. Players are suggested to switch to better gear when it becomes available for best results. For this build, they should aim for around 140-160% Energy Recharge.

Neuvillette's talent priorities: Normal Attacks > Elemental Burst + Elemental Skill

For main stats on the artifacts, players should select the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% Hydro DMG Bonus/HP% Crit Rate/Crit DMG/HP%

When it comes to substats, the following should be prioritized:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

HP%

Energy Recharge

Elemental Mastery

As for Neuvillette's artifact sets, these are the recommended options:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

2-piece Tenacity of the Milelith + 2-piece Vourukasha's Glow

4-piece Heart of Depth

The best weapons for Neuvillette are the following, in order of their damage:

Prototype Amber

Ballad of the Boundless Blue

The Widsith

Players who are yet to farm Neuvillette's level-up materials can refer to this Genshin Impact guide.

Poll : Have you pre-farmed for Neuvillette? Yes No 0 votes