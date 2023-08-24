Genshin Impact Sternshield Crab locations for Neuvillette's ascension

Genshin Impact has introduced a bunch of new Sternshield Crabs that can be found throughout the Fontaine region. These small orange foes are part of the Fontemer Aberrant enemy group and drop Transoceanic Pearls, Transoceanic Chunks, and Xenochromatic Crystals when defeated. These items are needed to ascend and level up some in-game characters' talents. Neuvillette is also rumored to be among them.

That upcoming 4.1 character — Chief Justice Neuvillette of Fontaine — is expected to require Transoceanic Pearls, Transoceanic Chunks, and Xenochromatic Crystals to fully ascend and level up his talents. This guide will assist players in pre-farming Sternshield Crabs for this unit so they can be prepared to level him up when he's released.

5 best locations to find Sternshield Crabs, Neuvillete's ascension material in Genshin Impact

Sternshield Crabs are found across Fontaine in abundance. They can usually be found underwater or along the coastline, and it is quite simple to find these bug-eyed orange critters.

Although it is entirely possible to farm Sternshield Crabs just by exploring this game's map due to their immense presence nearly everywhere in Fontaine, a few locations will be more efficient to farm the aforementioned drops for Genshin's Neuvillette.

Location 1

Sternshield Crab location on the western side of the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Plenty of Sternshields Crabs can be found around the three Teleport Waypoints westwards of the Court of Fontaine. Since all those mobs are pretty close to each other, this is an ideal location to farm Fontemer Aberrents in Genshin Impact.

Location 2

Sternshield Crab locations around the Denouement of Sin domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Another good location to farm Sternshield Crabs in Genshin Impact is the area around the Denouement of Sin domain. You can find multiple mobs near that island and the southern coast of Elynas.

Location 3

Sternshield Crab locations between Elynas and Western Slopes of Mont Automnequi (Image via HoYoverse)

There are four big clusters of Sternshield Crabs that can be defeated in the narrow stretch of water between Elynas and the Western Slopes of Mont Automnequi. Three of those can be found underwater, while the fourth is near the Hot Spring puzzle, solving which is a requirement for finding Iron Viscount in Genshin Impact.

Location 4

Sternshield Crab locations north of the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

While this location might not be as packed as the others, you can find several Sternshield Crabs near the Teleport Waypoints north of the Court of Fontaine. Considering that most of these foes are extremely close to the Waypoints, farming their drops here is a quick way to get some resources.

Location 5

Sternshield Crab locations southeast of the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find multiple Sternshield Crabs along the Aquabus route southeast of the Court of Fontaine. By diving from the Teleport Waypoints shown above, you can reach a spawn location below the route where nine Fontemer Aberrants can be found in one single place.

Genshin Impact players hoping to pre-farm all other resources may refer to this Neuvillette ascension materials guide.