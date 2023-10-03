How to play Neuvillette in Genshin Impact: Gameplay guide

The Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette is finally available in Genshin Impact's latest 4.1 update. He is featured in the Phase I banners alongside the delightful Pyro DPS, Hu Tao, till October 18, 2023. The weapons banner of the first half of version 4.1 features the signature weapons of Neuvillette and Hu Tao, which are the Tome of the Eternal Flow and Staff of Homa, respectively.

As many players are opting for the newly released Hydro DPS Neuvillette, they may want to familiarize themselves with how to play him optimally to deal maximum damage to the enemies.

This guide will cover the tips and tricks to effectively play Neuvillette in Genshin Impact.

How to play Neuvillette optimally in Genshin Impact

Most players may be familiar with Neuvillette's kit by now. He uses a special type of charged attack called Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement to deal most of his damage.

When doing so, he unleashes a Hydro beam on the foes, which appears quite similar to the iconic Kamehameha move from Dragon Ball Z. Neuvillette also continuously loses HP till it reaches a threshold of 50% when using this move.

The Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement scales off his max HP and thus, it is recommended to build HP% on his artifacts for maximum damage. Additionally, his Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst also scale off his HP making it a desirable stat.

Neuvillette's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst deal AoE Hydro damage to the enemies. When they hit opponents, they create three and six Sourcewater Droplets on the field, respectively. These can be consumed to regenerate Neuvillette's health and instantly charge his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement.

Therefore, it is advised to always use either the Skill or Burst before following it up with his Charged Attack.

Travelers should also aim for 130-160% Energy Recharge on Neuvillette.

His Talent Priorities are Normal Attacks > Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst.

It is recommended to use the 4-piece Marechausee Hunter artifact set on Neuvillette with the following main stats:

Sands Goblet Circlet HP% Hydro DMG Bonus Crit DMG/Crit Rate

In an ideal Neuvillette team comp, you need characters to fulfill the following roles:

Shielder to provide resistance to interruption.

Damage buffer.

Off-field Elemental application.

Zhongli, Kazuha, and Fischl are the best options for the job, forming his most popular Hypercarry team.

The following rotation of the Hypercarry team would give you an idea of how to effectively play Neuvillette in Genshin Impact:

Use Zhongli's E to summon a shield.

Switch to Neuvillette to use his E.

Select Kazuha and use his E and Q to buff Neuvillette's Hydro damage.

Then use Fischl's E to summon Oz for off-field Electro application.

Go back to Neuvillette, and consume the Sourcewater Droplets to unleash the Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement.

Genshin Impact players can also adjust the mouse sensitivity to quickly rotate their POV when using their Charged Attacks to deal damage in all directions with Neuvillette for optimal gameplay. The video above reflects the additional damage that can be dealt by utilizing this trick.

