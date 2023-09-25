Genshin Impact is known to tease upcoming characters beforehand via drip marketing. With the release of its 4.1 update approaching, HoYoverse has officially revealed new characters for the following patch. Through drip marketing, the Hydro Archon Furina will join the game in version 4.2 as a new 5-star unit, while the delightful reporter Charlotte will be featured as a 4-star.

The drip marketing has also revealed new exciting information regarding Furina and Charlotte, which will be covered in the section below.

Hydro Archon Furina and Charlotte to be playable in Genshin Impact version 4.2

The Hydro Archon, Furina, and Charlotte, a reporter from The Steambird, have officially been drip-marketed as upcoming characters for Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. This reveals their elements and constellations while providing a brief description.

The Hydro Archon Furina's drip marketing reveals her in all her glory as the God of Justice. She can also be seen holding a Sword in the artwork, which probably hints at her weapon of choice.

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Sword

Constellation: Animula Choragi

Furina's description in her drip marketing seems to be given by N or Nicole, a mage from the Hexenzirkel. It reads:

"One lie always follows another, and so "justice" awaits inescapably at the end. The ignorant see this as some kind of farce. But if they trace back to the source, they inevitably realize that they began by deceiving themselves."

Let's look at Charlotte's official drip marketing.

Charlotte is a reporter from The Steambird that we first encountered during the flagship event of version 3.7. Ever since her appearance, Genshin Impact players have eagerly awaited her arrival. It appears she will finally make her debut in version 4.2.

Element: Cryo

Constellation: Hualina Veritas

Charlotte's description comes as part of a conversation between Euphrasie and Captain Chevreuse, with the latter informing the former about Charlotte's antics. It reads:

"...Euphrasie, three days ago, one of your journalists secretly followed a suspect all the way from the Court of Fontaine to Romaritime Harbor, and almost ended up being tied up and thrown into the sea by a gang of criminals. Whether or not there's any truth in the notion that 'nearer to the action is closer to the truth,' surely Miss Charlotte doesn't value her reports more than she does her own life?"

Furina and Charlotte's release date in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

Although HoYoverse has not provided any information about Furina and Charlotte's release dates, there are only two possible release dates for the 4.2 characters. Depending on whether they appear in the first or second half, the likely dates are:

November 8, 2023 - First Half

November 29, 2023 - Second Half

Reliable leaks from HxG have suggested that both Furina and Charlotte will appear on the first half banners of Genshin Impact's 4.2 update. However, it is important to note that this information is subject to change.

