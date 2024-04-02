Genshin Impact: 3 best characters to pair with Neuvillette (and 3 to avoid)

Neuvillette has returned to Genshin Impact for his first rerun in the 4.5 update, with several players hoping to obtain him and his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow. While weapons and artifacts play a crucial role in maximizing a character's damage potential, team building is an equally important aspect.

Neuvillette is an extremely powerful DPS that deals AoE Hydro damage. Pairing him with certain characters like Furina and Kazuha can increase his damage exponentially. Moreover, some popular support characters may not be worth using in Neuvillette teams.

Therefore, this article will mention three great characters you can pair with Neuvillette in Genshin Impact, alongside three options you should avoid.

Three of the best characters to pair with Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is one of the strongest DPS characters in Genshin Impact's current meta who wields a catalyst as his weapon of choice. Ever since his release, he has consistently been used to clear Spiral Abyss, often regarded as the game's toughest content.

When going up against formidable enemies, the following three characters are best suited to be paired with Neuvillette:

1) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hydro Archon Furina is amongst the best teammates for Neuvillette. She offers several advantages like buffing his damage via her Elemental Burst, providing consistent off-field Hydro damage, and healing him, when necessary.

Moreover, using Furina with Neuvillette can also allow players to utilize the Hydro resonance, increasing the HP of both units.

2) Kazuha

Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaedehara Kazuha is one of the best 5-star support characters in the game. His Anemo typing, combined with a kit that can buff elemental damage of other characters, makes him ideal for Neuvillette teams. It is recommended players use Kazuha with the Viridescent Venerer artifact set to maximize his potential.

Kazuha is currently featured on the limited-time character banner in the second half of Genshin Impact version 4.5, alongside his signature sword, Freedom-Sworn.

3) Baizhu

Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Baizhu is one of the most effective healing characters for Neuvillette. Aside from restoring his HP, he can shield the latter from incoming damage and provide him with resistance to interruption.

Furthermore, Baizhu can help trigger the Bloom reaction with his Dendro abilities to deal additional damage.

Genshin Impact characters that you should avoid using with Neuvillette

Although Neuvillette can perform well with almost any character in Genshin Impact, certain popular supports cannot dovetail well with him. As such, it is recommended players avoid pairing these units with Neuvillette and use them in other reliable team compositions.

Here are the three characters that are not recommended for Neuvillette teams:

1) Yelan

Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is one of the best support characters in the game who can deal off-field Hydro damage that scales off her HP. Her Elemental Burst is the main part of her kit which deals additional damage when a character performs Normal Attacks.

However, Neuvillette relies on his Charged Attacks which do not trigger Yelan's abilities. As such, her abilities are wasted with him.

2) Xingqiu

Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Xingqiu is often regarded as a 4-star Yelan, because of all the similarities between their gameplay. Just like her, he deals additional Hydro damage via his Elemental Burst that triggers with Normal Attacks.

Neuvillette's Charged Attacks are also incapable of capitalizing on his abilities.

3) Bennett

Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

While Bennett is a fine support character who can fit any team composition, it is not recommended to use him alongside Neuvillette. His main advantage is using his Elemental Burst to buff the attack stat of other characters. However, given that Neuvillette scales off his max HP, it would serve you better to utilize Bennett in other teams instead.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.