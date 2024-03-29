Best Genshin Impact Neuvillette team composition for Spiral Abyss

Neuvillette is often considered to be the strongest DPS character in Genshin Impact. He can clear even the most difficult content of the game, Spiral Abyss, with relative ease. Several players have even used him for a solo run in the Abyss, which is a testament to his damage ceiling and self-sufficiency.

With Neuvillette and his signature weapon, Tome of the Eternal Flow, returning to the event wish banners during the second half of version 4.5, many players are eager to obtain this character. For those who can't wait to test his mettle upon arrival, this article will provide the best Neuvillette team compositions to clear the Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact.

Best Neuvillette teams for Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.5

Neuvillette rerun banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette will return to the limited-time character banner for his first rerun during the second half of Genshin Impact's 4.5 update on April 2, 2024. Players will have until April 23, 2024, to obtain this unit.

The Chief Justice of Fontaine is a top-tier damage dealer from the Hydro element and has been a popular choice for clearing the Spiral Abyss since his debut. He relies on his Charged Attack: Equitable Judgement to easily overcome his enemies.

For those who already have him, let's take a look at Neuvillette's best Spiral Abyss teams.

Top Neuvillette team comps in Spiral Abyss 4.5

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, and Baizhu (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Neuvillette can be used with several different characters, he works best with Furina and Kazuha. Both are exceptional supports capable of buffing his damage output by a significant margin.

Naturally, the top three Neuvillette teams that performed well in Genshin Impact's 4.5 Spiral Abyss Phase 1 included both Furina and Kazuha. Let's take a look at them:

Neuvillette, Furina, Kaedehara Kazuha, Baizhu

Neuvillette, Furina, Kaedehara Kazuha, Zhongli

Neuvillette, Furina, Kaedehara Kazuha, Charlotte

Baizhu has been the most popular choice for the fourth slot in the team. This Dendro 5-star from Liyue can provide Neuvillette with Resistance to Interruption and healing, while also enabling the Bloom reaction for massive damage.

The other preferred options have been Zhongli and Charlotte. The former is a Geo 5-star who provides an unbreakable shield to Neuvillette, offering Resistance to Interruption and mitigating incoming damage.

The latter is a 4-star Cryo healer. While Charlotte is a decent healing character, the advantage of using her lies in the fact that she can trigger the Frozen reaction efficiently when paired with Neuvillette and Furina. This can be especially helpful when against mobs in the Spiral Abyss.

