Genshin Impact 4.5 second half banners: Countdown, characters and more

Genshin Impact has disclosed that Neuvillette and Kazuha will be featured on the character banner during the second half of version 4.5. Both are exceptional units that excel in the game's meta and are coveted by many in the player base. Fans awaiting their arrival may be curious to learn about the release date and time of their return.

The Phase II banners will become available on April 2, 2024. Alongside Neuvillette and Kazuha, it will also see the return of their signature weapons to the weapons banner. However, it's important to note that the banners will not be released worldwide simultaneously.

The Genshin Impact 4.5 second-half banners will go live on the Asia server, followed by Europe and America. This article will provide each server's release date and time alongside a universal countdown to keep track of their release.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Second-half banners schedule

Version 4.5 second half 5-stars (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned above, HoYoverse will release the second-half banners for Genshin Impact's 4.5 update on April 2, 2024. It will offer the Neuvillette, one of the most vital central DPS units in the game's meta, with Kazuha, known to be a top-tier Anemo support.

Here are the characters and weapons that will be featured during this period:

Version 4.5 character banner

Neuvillette (5-star Hydro)

(5-star Hydro) Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Version 4.5 weapon banner

Tome of the Eternal Flow (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Freedom-Sworn (5-star Sword)

Players can wish on the banners until April 23, 2024. Let's take a look at the banner release time for each server.

Phase II banner's release date and countdown for Asia

The Phase II banners of Neuvillette and Kazuha will first be released on the Asia server. Players can wish on the banners starting April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +8). Here is a countdown reflecting the time before release:

Phase II banner's release date and countdown for Europe

The European server will be the next one to see the release of second-half banners of version 4.5 after Asia. It will go live on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC +1). Below is a countdown showcasing the remaining time:

Phase II banner's release date and countdown for America

Players on the American servers will be the last ones to be able to wish on the upcoming banners. The second phase banners will arrive on April 2, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC -8). Players can refer to the following countdown to keep track of it:

