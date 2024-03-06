Neuvillette vs Kazuha: Which characters should you pull in Genshin Impact 4.5

The upcoming Genshin Impact 4.5 update will feature rerun banners of two of the game's best characters: Neuvillette and Kazuha. The former is arguably the best main Hydro DPS unit, while the latter is one of the best support units that can fit into virtually every team composition. Since both Neuvillette and Kazuha's banners will be available in the second phase of Genshin Impact 4.5, it might be difficult for most players to pull both.

This article will discuss each character's role in the party and help you choose the best unit to pull between the two.

Whom should you pull between Neuvillette and Kazuha in Genshin Impact 4.5?

Role in the party

Kazuha

Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is one of the best support characters in the entire game. He offers so much utility that it can improve your account. He's not only good for overworld exploration but also amazing at supporting the party during battles.

Kazuha can greatly buff the team's damage, and since he is an Anemo unit, he can use the Viridescent Venerer artifact set, which shreds the enemy's elemental resistance. In addition, he has a Crowd Control ability that pulls nearby enemies at one spot, which is one of the most useful skills in the game.

Kaedehara Kazuha is also extremely F2P-friendly as he doesn't need much investment; some of his best weapons include 4-star items, such as Iron Sting.

Neuvillette

There's not much to say about Neuvillette. He's simply the best Hydro DPS unit in the game that can dish out a ton of damage by blasting water at his enemies in a large AoE from his Charged Attack. Although it drains his HP, he can heal himself using the Sourcewate Droplets, making him self-sustainable.

While Neuvillette is already amazing at C0, his C1 increases his resistance to interruption while using his Charged Attacks, which is pretty efficient. So, if you need a top-tier damage dealer, the Hydro Sovereign is an amazing option.

Whom should you pick?

Neuvillette and Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Both are amazing characters, but pulling Kazuha would be ideal since he can improve almost all your teams, and you can use him with nearly every other unit in Genshin Impact. This will also give you many more team options. However, if you're debating between getting a Constellation for the samurai or pulling Neuvillette, opting for the latter is better.

Ultimately, the choice will depend on what you need more.

