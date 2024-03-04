Best characters to pull in Genshin Impact 4.5: Chiori, Kazuha, Neuvillette, and more

Genshin Impact has confirmed the banners in the upcoming 4.5 update. The new patch will feature Kazuha, Neuvillette, Arataki Itto, and Chiori. The lattermost is the new addition to the roster, and she is a 5-star Geo unit that uses a Sword as her weapon. Meanwhile, the remaining three are getting reruns.

However, getting all of them will be difficult for most Travelers. This article will rank all four characters in Genshin Impact 4.5 based on their pull value. Note that the units on the Chronicled Wish banner are not included.

Best characters to get in Genshin Impact 4.5

1) Kaedehara Kazuha

Kazuha is the best option (Image via HoYoverse)

For any player who doesn't have any of the characters in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update, Kaedehara Kazuha would be the best choice to get from the upcoming banners. He is one of the best support units in the game and can fit into nearly every team comp, making him extremely valuable.

The wandering samurai is great for exploration and is an F2P-friendly character who is amazing even at C0 and doesn't need a lot of investment. Kazuha is one of the few units considered a "must-pull" unit, thanks to his amazing kit and abilities.

2) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is an amazing damage dealer (Image via HoYoverse)

The Hydro Sovereign is arguably the best main Hydro DPS unit in the game, making him the next best option in the Genshin Impact 4.5 update. Therefore, Travelers can go for Neuvillette if they need a strong damage dealer. Pulling his C1 is also viable since it increases his resistance to interruption while using his Charged Attack.

This will also be Neuvillette's first rerun since his release, so it is a good chance for players who missed him last time to try on his banner again.

3) Chiori

Chiori is a new playable character (Image via HoYoverse)

Chiori is a new playable 5-star character, so it is difficult to compare her damage with that of other Geo characters in the game. However, based on her leaked kit, it seems that she can be used as both a main and a Sub-DPS unit. She also has interesting abilities, such as automatically switching to the next character in the team after using her Elemental Skill.

Travelers who already have Kazuha and Neuvillette and want to try a new character in the game can pull for Chiori.

4) Itto

Itto is a skippable option (Image via HoYoverse)

Itto will return in the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.5 alongside Chiori. The One and Oni is a decent main DPS unit, but he needs a lot of investment to make him viable compared to other damage dealers in the game. Additionally, he can easily be outperformed by other Geo units like Navia.

Itto is only recommended if a player likes him; otherwise, he is comparatively the worst option in the next update and can be skipped for other units.

