Genshin Impact Chiori release date, official reveal, and kit leaks

Due to her forthright disposition in the version 4.3 storyline, Chiori captivated the hearts of many Genshin Impact players. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this Inazuman Geo character, and rumors suggest she may debut in the 4.5 update. HoYoverse is expected to officially reveal her as an upcoming character via drip marketing on January 29, 2024.

Furthermore, several leaks regarding her kit have also started doing rounds on the internet. Therefore, this article will provide information about Chiori's release date and kit details in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is thus subject to change.

Genshin Impact Chiori release date and official reveal speculations

Chiori, as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

According to prominent leaker, GenshinMeow, Chiori will be the new 5-star character releasing in Genshin Impact's 4.5 update, scheduled for March 13, 2024. She will use the Geo element and is expected to wield a sword as her weapon of choice. More details about her will soon be revealed on January 29, alongside her drip marketing.

Depending on whether she arrives during the first or second half of the patch, there are two possible release dates for Chiori:

First half: March 13, 2024

March 13, 2024 Second half: April 3, 2024

Given that most fresh 5-star units have debuted in the first half previously, it is possible that may be the case with her as well. However, fans will have to wait until the Genshin Impact version 4.5 Special Program livestream for HoYoverse to officially confirm Chiori's release date.

Genshin Impact Chiori kit leaks

Expand Tweet

Recently Uncle PP shared some leaks about Chiori's kit. It appears that her gameplay will feature scissors to reflect her occupation as a fashion designer. They revealed information about her Elemental Skill, Elemental Burst, and passive talents.

Let's take a look at her abilities:

Elemental Skill : Summons a scissor that groups enemies in a straight line and deals Geo damage. It is expected to have a hold and press version, and using the latter will push the enemies with the scissors. She may generate four to five energy particles from her skill.

: Summons a scissor that groups enemies in a straight line and deals Geo damage. It is expected to have a hold and press version, and using the latter will push the enemies with the scissors. She may generate four to five energy particles from her skill. Elemental Burst : After a cutscene of Chiori rotating a scissor in her finger, three scissors are summoned around her that rapidly cut enemies and deal Geo damage. It will also give her three stacks which are reflected by scissor-like symbols behind her.

: After a cutscene of Chiori rotating a scissor in her finger, three scissors are summoned around her that rapidly cut enemies and deal Geo damage. It will also give her three stacks which are reflected by scissor-like symbols behind her. Passive talent 1 : When the scissor stacks are active, they buff the entire team's Geo damage.

: When the scissor stacks are active, they buff the entire team's Geo damage. Passive talent 2: The scissor stacks will make a coordinated attack with Chiori. When she has 1 stack, the animation will show the scissors to be opening, whereas when she has two or three stacks, they will appear to be closing. She will be able to have a maximum of three stacks, each lasting six seconds.

For more information and updates, like Chiori's kit in Genshin Impact follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.